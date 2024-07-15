Mace appointed as Hong Kong MTR's Programme Management Partner for its New Railway Extension Projects

HONG KONG, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mace has been appointed as the Programme Management Partner (PMP) for the MTR Corporation for the delivery of its new railway extension projects, bringing its global infrastructure delivery expertise to Hong Kong.

As MTR Capital Works team's PMP, Mace will be creating an integrated Project Management Office (PMO) that will enable the smooth implementation of PMO functions and digital systems to support the client's transformation and digital project goals and vision.

MTR train, Hong Kong.

MTR's safe, reliable and efficient railway network forms the backbone of the extensive public transport network that serves Hong Kong, with about 4.45 million passenger journeys on weekdays consistently arriving on time at their destinations 99.9% of the time.

The partnership aims to further enhance the Capital Works team's PMO capability and enable the team to establish best in class Integrated Project Controls, digital services and NEC contracting.

As a global leader in the built environment and collaborative construction delivery approaches, Mace will focus on accountability, transparency, and collaboration which are essential to support the successful delivery of MTR's substantial capital works programme.

Mace has an outstanding track record of delivering mega-infrastructure programmes in key economic hubs across the globe, including the Peruvian reconstruction work, Metrolinx in Canada, and the Hudson Tunnel Project in New York. It also has been appointed on many complex transportation projects like the redevelopment of RLDA Ahmedabad Railway Station in India.

A global company of consultancy and construction experts, Mace is working across Asia Pacific and has operated in Hong Kong since 2005.

Davendra Dabasia, CEO for Mace Consult:

"It is an honour to be working with MTR in delivering its new railway extension projects. Aligned with MTR's vision of going beyond boundaries, Mace is redefining how complex programmes are being delivered.

"Our work with MTR started with strategic consultancy and has grown to enable Mace to work hand-in-hand with our client. With a world-class team that combines global project and programme management expertise and local industry knowledge, Mace is well positioned to support MTR in achieving its goals of enhancing connectivity and increasing opportunities for communities in Hong Kong."

Carl Devlin, Capital Works Director of MTR Corporation:

"The MTR Capital Works team has been working relentlessly on the new railway projects that will enhance Hong Kong's railway network and keep the city moving. I am looking forward to working with Mace and benefiting from their international capabilities and experience, as we deliver these projects."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460833/MTR_train_Hong_Kong.jpg

SOURCE Mace Group