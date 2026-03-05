Mace Consult Launches as a Standalone Company to Set New Standards for Program and Project Delivery

Majority investment from Goldman Sachs Alternatives in Mace Consult completed, creating a new and independent leading program and project management services provider





Begins new phase as client-centric partner, providing seamless collaboration and certainty across the world's most impactful infrastructure and capital programs and projects





New structure and investment to enable accelerated global growth, enhanced digital offering and expanded leadership in the industry.

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mace Consult, a leading independent company focused on delivering impactful infrastructure and capital programs, today announced the successful completion of the majority private equity investment by Goldman Sachs Alternatives and carve-out from Mace Group.

With more than 5,500 specialist professionals operating across six continents, Mace Consult delivers certainty, working with clients from strategy through execution to deliver projects and programs on time, on budget, and on scope.

The transaction, first announced in July 2025, has now closed and establishes Mace Consult as one of the largest independent project and program consulting businesses in the world and creates a strong platform for its future. Led by CEO Davendra Dabasia, Mace Consult will retain the Mace brand and is well-positioned to scale its operations and growth around the globe.

Mace Consult CEO Davendra Dabasia said: "Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Mace Consult. Our partnership with Goldman Sachs Alternatives gives us the capital and strategic backing to scale our operations, particularly in North America, and to invest in digital tools that provide greater predictability, automation and control to set new standards for program and project delivery, unlocking value across the lifecycle. Our success is built on the talent and dedication of our people, who retain specialist knowledge, for whom this investment offers meaningful career growth as we expand globally."

Mace Consult prioritises outcomes and has partnered with clients on some of the world's most iconic infrastructure programs including the London 2012 Olympic Games, and is currently playing leading roles on the New Hospital Programme in the UK, Hudson Tunnel Project in New York, United States, Metrolinx's GO Expansion program in Toronto, Canada, and major programs in Saudi Arabia including Diriyah and Qiddiya.

Mace Consult was also appointed program management partner for MTR Corporation's new rail network, and the Civil Engineering and Development Department's (CEDD's) Northern Metropolis program in Hong Kong, marking the most significant wins for the business in Asia to date. Mace Consult provides its holistic suite of services to Fortune 500 clients' commercial, industrial, life science and technology portfolios.

Following years of double-digit growth, Mace Consult generated close to US$1 billion in revenue in 2025. The majority investment by GS Alternatives injects capital to accelerate growth in buoyant target markets, such as infrastructure, clean energy and climate resilience, sports and entertainment, advanced manufacturing and technology, and digital connectivity.

Jose Barreto, Partner within Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, added: "We are excited to partner with Mace Consult into the next phase of its growth journey. The company's entrepreneurial culture, focus on client outcomes, and commitment to excellence set it apart in the industry. We're looking forward to supporting Mace Consult as it continues to deliver enduring value for clients and communities worldwide."

Major infrastructure programs often involve dozens of organisations, thousands of decisions, and billions of dollars moving in parallel. Mace Consult manages this integration challenge through four service offerings – Strategic Advisory, Cost and Commercial Management, Program Management Office (PMO) and Planning, and Program and Project Management. This holistic service offering establishes governance and delivery frameworks that enable timely and well-informed decisions, early and pre-emptive resolution of problems, prioritisation of safety and sustainability, and active coordination between interfaces to maintain program momentum.

Now independent from Mace Group and with ownership of the Mace brand, Mace Consult is focused purely on managing delivery for clients. Mace Consult represents the best interests of clients' programs, challenging timelines, mitigating risks, holding stakeholders accountable, as a fully integrated delivery partner across the lifecycle.

Goldman Sachs Alternatives was advised by Lazard (M&A and Financing), Jefferies International Limited (M&A), and White & Case (Legal). Mace Group was advised by UBS (M&A) and Linklaters (Legal).

About Mace Consult:

Mace Consult brings certainty to the world's most impactful infrastructure and capital programs. For more than 30 years, Mace has set the industry standard for program and project management, PMO (program management office) and planning, cost and commercial management, responsible business, advisory services, and digital solutions. From Olympic Parks, airport expansions, and hospitals to data center campuses, transportation systems, energy networks, and urban developments, our teams help shape infrastructure and places that endure for generations.

With more than 5,500 professionals across six continents, we partner with clients to deliver projects and programs on time, on budget, and on scope. Mace Consult generated close to US$1 billion in revenue in 2025.

Find out more at www.maceglobal.com.

About Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2025.

Established in 1986, Private Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $75 billion since inception. The business combines a global network of relationships, unique insight across markets, industries and regions, and the worldwide resources of Goldman Sachs to build businesses and accelerate value creation across its portfolios.

