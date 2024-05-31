MACEOS AGM Highlights New Leadership and Launch of EVENTXPO 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS) made significant announcements at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 23 May 2024 at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). The AGM featured the introduction of a new Executive Committee lineup for the 2024-2026 term and the much-anticipated launch of EVENTXPO 2024.

New MACEOS President and Executive Committee

MACEOS Reveals New Line-up of EXCO Members for 2024-2026 Term

Datuk Dr. M Gandhi, Founder and Chairman of Bumiati Holding Sdn Bhd, was announced as the new President of MACEOS, succeeding outgoing President Francis Teo. Dr. Gandhi will lead the association for the next two years. During the AGM, Francis Teo extended his congratulations to Dr. Gandhi and expressed his pride in the association's achievements during his tenure from 2020-2024. Teo highlighted key milestones such as the MACEOS Strategic Roadmap 2022-2030, the SafeBE certification program, and the inaugural Business Events Forum in Sabah.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Gandhi emphasized his commitment to expanding market opportunities for stakeholders and fostering collaboration with the government and industry associations. He highlighted Malaysia's upcoming chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025 as a prime opportunity for MACEOS to enhance regional cooperation in the business events sector.

MACEOS Executive Committee 2024-2026

President: Datuk Dr. M Gandhi, Bumiati Holdings Sdn Bhd

Vice President - Innovation: Yusno Yunos, Y Us Sdn Bhd (Evenesis)

Vice President – Development: Eric Ho Kah Pheng, PICO International (M) Sdn Bhd

Vice President – Education: Mona Abdul Manap, Place Borneo Sdn Bhd

Vice President – Advocacy: Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Informa Markets Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Honourary Secretary: Lee Mark, The Hot Shoe Show & Co Sdn Bhd

Honourary Treasurer: Chandra Ganesh, Felix Expo Logistics (M) Sdn Bhd

Ordinary Committee Members include representatives from Anderes Fourdy Events Sdn Bhd, Convex Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre), D'Heritage Sdn Bhd (Sabah International Convention Centre), and others.

Launch of EVENTXPO 2024

MACEOS also announced the launch of EVENTXPO 2024, to be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from 19 to 21 August 2024. The event will be part of the Malaysia Business Events Week (MBEW) and is themed "Everything, Everywhere, Events!". The trade show aims to be a comprehensive marketplace for the latest business events products, services, technology, trends, and insights.

Francis Teo, outgoing President and Organising Chair of EVENTXPO 2024, shared his excitement about the event: "After months of planning and coordinating, we're excited to roll out EVENTXPO 2024 as a gathering to spark new ideas and innovations, connections, and collaborations."

EVENTXPO 2024 will feature interactive workshops, pocket talks by industry experts, and a careers fair. The MACEOS Youth Challenge will also take place, encouraging youths to share their best business events ideas. The event is expected to attract key decision-makers, conference and exhibition organizers, event planners, venue managers, marketing professionals, technology providers, government representatives, trade associations, corporate companies, and exhibitors from various sectors.

Azman Tambi Chik, Chief Executive Officer of MyCEB, congratulated Dr. Gandhi and the new Exco lineup. He reaffirmed MyCEB's commitment to supporting the growth and success of the business events industry.

The announcements at the AGM mark a new chapter for MACEOS, with fresh leadership and the promise of a dynamic and innovative EVENTXPO 2024.

PR Newswire is the official news distribution partner of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

SOURCE Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS)