KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS) has announced its newly elected Executive Committee following the association's 36th Annual General Meeting held on 25 May 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

MACEOS ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE FOR THE 2026-2028 TERM

At the heart of everything MACEOS stands for is a belief the association has held since its founding: that business events are a catalyst for nation building. Pemangkin Pembangunan Negara is not a slogan. It is the conviction that drives the work of every member, every committee, and every initiative undertaken in the name of this industry. It is this belief that the incoming Executive Committee carries forward as it assumes its mandate for the 2026–2028 term.

The incoming committee steps into its role at a defining moment for Malaysia's business events industry, shaped by renewed global confidence, intensifying regional competition, and a shared urgency to build an industry that is competitive today and resilient for the long term. The new leadership enters with a clear sense of direction, a genuine commitment to its members, and a deep conviction that MACEOS must play a bolder and more proactive role in shaping what comes next.

In marking the close of the 2024-2026 term, outgoing President YBhg. Datuk Dr. M Gandhi reflected warmly on the association's journey and the strong foundations laid for those who follow.

He said: "I am truly grateful for the opportunity to have served an association I care deeply about, and to carry forward the legacy of those who came before me. I thank my office bearers, committee members, and every member of MACEOS for their commitment and dedication to our shared cause. We have always believed that what we do goes beyond the events we organise. We are builders of this nation, in our own meaningful way. The work we have done together has been purposeful, and I leave this role with full confidence that the incoming leadership will carry it forward with the same passion, the same belief, and the same dedication to making Malaysia proud."

The newly elected President, Eric Ho accepted the mandate with humility and resolve, speaking candidly about the responsibility ahead and the belief that will guide the committee's work.

He said: "Being elected to lead MACEOS is an honour I hold with great seriousness. The leaders before us gave this association its strength, its credibility, and its sense of purpose. More than that, they gave us a belief to stand on that business events are a catalyst for nation building, that pemangkin pembangunan negara is what we are here to do. Our task is to live that belief through our actions. This committee will work to secure stronger policy support, grow a talent pipeline this industry can rely on, make sustainability a real and practised standard across our sector, and use technology and innovation to keep Malaysia ahead in the regional MICE arena. We are entering this term with energy, with unity, and with a clear-eyed view of what needs to be done. We are ready."

Malaysia's business events industry is, at its core, a force for national progress. As catalyst for nation building, it generates tourism receipts, creates quality employment, supports small and medium enterprises, and enables the kind of knowledge exchange and cross-sector investment that drives long-term growth. Through conferences, exhibitions, and trade events, the industry accelerates professional development, fuels innovation, and connects Malaysia to the global community of ideas, talent and investment.

This is an industry that builds more than events. It builds industries, professions, networks, and the kind of national reputation that opens doors. Every convention hosted, every exhibition held, and every trade mission facilitated is a contribution to a Malaysia that is forward-looking, globally connected, and ready for what the future demands.

MACEOS is resolute in its role as the voice of this industry. Under its new leadership, the association reaffirms its commitment to representing members with conviction, upholding high professional standards, and building the partnerships and platforms that will carry Malaysia's business events sector forward with confidence and purpose.

MACEOS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE 2026-2028

POSITION ELECTED MEMBER REPRESENTED BY President Pico International (M) S/B Eric Ho Vice President – Innovation Y Us S/B (known as

Evenesis) Yusno Yunos Vice President –

Development Doremi Services & Rental

S/B Lim Ee Huang Vice President – Education Malaysia International Trade

& Exhibition Centre Lim Win Nee Vice President – Advocacy Sabah International

Convention Centre Datuk Dr. Hajah Rosmawati

Haji Lasuki, J.P Honorary Secretary Felix Expo Logistics (M) S/B Shaylee Toh Honorary Treasurer Anderes Fourdy Event S/B Rahul Bharadwaj

(by company name in alphabetical order) Ordinary Committee

Member ASC Agenda Suria

Communication S/B Jaggarao Simancha Ordinary Committee

Member Borneo Convention Centre

Kuching Eric Chuo Ordinary Committee

Member C.I.S Network S/B Yuhanis Latif Ordinary Committee

Member DSA Exhibition and

Conference S/B Ezriq Sajad Ordinary Committee

Member Informa Markets Malaysia

S/B Gerard Leeuwenburgh Ordinary Committee

Member Innogen S/B Ng Seiw Kuan Ordinary Committee

Member Kuala Lumpur Convention

Centre Tiffany Chung Ordinary Committee

Member Place Borneo S/B Gracie Veronica Geikie Ordinary Committee

Member R.E. Rogers (M) S/B Hafizzudin Noor Mohammad Ordinary Committee

Member World Trade Centre Kuala

Lumpur Fauzy Wahab

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ABOUT MACEOS

Since 1990, the Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS) has served as the national voice of Malaysia's Business Events industry (formerly known as M.I.C.E.). We champion Business Events as a key economic engine and a Catalyst for Nation Building - Pemangkin Pembangunan Negara that drives trade, investment and national development.

The business events industry is a cornerstone of Malaysia's economic prosperity. It contributes to a national market size exceeding RM5 billion and generates an estimated RM18 billion in economic impact each year. Beyond economic figures, the business events industry creates meaningful employment, supports international trade and investment, and strengthens a vast ecosystem that includes venues, logistics, tourism, retail and more.

MACEOS represents a vibrant community of more than 250 members, comprising professional exhibition and congress organisers, venue operators, event management companies, booth and structure contractors, AV specialists, event technology providers, logistics experts and many more. The collaborative ecosystem catalyses progress as architects of growth, custodians of legacy and proud nation builders.

MACEOS is dedicated to building excellence in business events and remains committed to raising industry standards, fostering meaningful partnerships and driving sustainable growth that benefits both the industry and the nation. Website: https://maceos.org.my.

SOURCE Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers