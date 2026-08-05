Macnica Invests in Malaysia's Leading Digital Transformation Company, Orangeleaf Consulting, to Expand Digital Transformation Services for Japan's Manufacturing Industry

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orangeleaf Consulting Holdings Co. ("OLC"), a Singapore-registered, Malaysian-founded digital transformation and enterprise software consultancy with operations across Malaysia, Japan and Singapore, today announced a significant new chapter in its growth journey following the acquisition of a majority stake by Macnica, Inc.

Macnica, headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, is a leading technology solutions provider with deep expertise in semiconductors, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, IoT and smart manufacturing.

Tim Hendricks has been appointed Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Orangeleaf Consulting. Ellice Ng will assume new role of Founder & Non-Executive Director, Brand & Strategic Innovation.

The transaction represents more than a capital investment. It is a strategic initiative to scale the agile transformation and DX in-sourcing model that Macnica and OLC have jointly developed since 2024. Through their collaboration, the two companies have leveraged Siemens' low-code platform, Mendix, to support Japanese enterprises in accelerating digital transformation, modernising legacy systems and developing internal capabilities to build and continuously improve their own digital solutions. The partnership has demonstrated a practical and scalable approach to transformation, one that combines strategy, technology, people and execution to deliver measurable business value.

Combining Japanese Market Strength with Global Transformation Capabilities

As advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies continue to reshape industries, organisations are under increasing pressure to transform more quickly and continuously. However, many Japanese enterprises continue to face challenges such as shortages of DX talent, dependence on external vendors for system development and operations, fragmented legacy systems, and limited internal capabilities to sustain transformation over the long term.

Through this strategic investment, Macnica and OLC will combine their complementary strengths to address these challenges in Japan. Macnica brings an extensive customer network in Japan, deep knowledge of the country's manufacturing sector, hands-on expertise in DX in-sourcing, and the ability to integrate advanced technologies such as AI, IoT and cybersecurity.

OLC brings globally proven digital transformation consulting, agile delivery methodologies and end-to-end software engineering capabilities, powered predominantly by Malaysian talent. From small-scale business applications to complex enterprise platforms, OLC demonstrates that world-class technology solutions can be designed, built and delivered from Malaysia for global markets. Together, both companies will support Japanese enterprises in building the talent, operating models, technologies and organisational capabilities required to drive transformation from within.

"OLC is a leading global digital transformation company with unique strengths that extend beyond agile transformation and software development to include talent development and organizational capability building, enabling the company to support customers throughout their transformation journey. Since beginning our collaboration in 2024 to support digital transformation initiatives for customers in the manufacturing industry in Japan, we have been consistently impressed not only by OLC's deep expertise and execution capabilities, but also by its unwavering commitment to customer success and the values it brings to every engagement. This partnership represents far more than a capital and business alliance. It marks an important strategic first step for two organizations that share a common purpose: helping customers successfully navigate transformation and create lasting business value.

By combining the expertise and talent of both companies, we look forward to delivering even greater value to customers across industries, while contributing to the sustainable growth and competitiveness of the manufacturing industry in Japan", said Kazumasa Hara, President and Co-CEO of Macnica.

"This represents one of the most significant milestones in Orangeleaf Consulting's journey. When Tim and I founded OLC eight years ago, we started with a simple belief: technology should empower organisations to transform from within, rather than leave them permanently dependent on external providers. Today, that belief has grown into a shared vision with Macnica. Our partnership brings together Macnica's strength, customer relationships and technology ecosystem in Japan with OLC's transformation experience, software engineering capabilities and talent from Malaysia and the region.

Together, we are building more than technology solutions. We are building organisational capabilities, developing future-ready talent and creating a sustainable model that enables enterprises to continue innovating long after an individual project is completed. This milestone also represents a new chapter for OLC. We remain deeply committed to our team, our customers and the values that have shaped the company from the beginning. With Macnica, we now have the opportunity to scale our impact and contribute meaningfully to the future of Japan's manufacturing industry." Ellice Ng, Founding Partner & Non-Executive Director, Brand & Strategic Innovation of Orangeleaf Consulting

"Over eight years running OLC in Malaysia, OLC has built a strong delivery model that connects business strategy, agile execution and enterprise software engineering.

Our partnership with Macnica allows us to bring this model to a much larger market while continuing to strengthen our technology, delivery and talent capabilities. Japanese manufacturers have a tremendous opportunity to modernise their operations, adopt AI and build the internal capabilities required to respond more quickly to change. By combining the strengths of both organisations, we can provide customers with an integrated transformation journey from strategy and application development to in-sourcing, talent development and continuous improvement We have transformed local talents from non-tech background to leading conglomerate-sized clients on their Digital Transformation (DX) journey and saved millions in phasing out legacy systems. I am honoured to lead OLC into this next phase as Founder and CEO, and I look forward to working closely with Macnica and our teams in Malaysia and Japan to create meaningful and sustainable outcomes for our customers and opportunities for local talents." Tim Hendricks, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Orangeleaf Consulting.

Leadership for Orangeleaf Consulting's Next Chapter

As part of this strategic milestone, Orangeleaf Consulting has also announced an evolution of its leadership structure to support the company's next stage of growth. Tim Hendricks has been appointed Founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Orangeleaf Consulting.

In this role, Tim will lead OLC's overall business strategy, technology direction, delivery excellence and organisational growth. He will also oversee the continued expansion of OLC's enterprise software, digital transformation and AI capabilities across Malaysia, Japan and the wider region.

Ellice Ng will assume new role of Founder & Non-Executive Director, Brand & Strategic Innovation.

In her new role, Ellice will focus on shaping OLC's long-term brand direction, strategic innovation, market positioning, global partnerships and future growth opportunities. She will continue contributing to the company's strategic direction while supporting the development of OLC's brand, ecosystem and regional influence. The leadership evolution reflects the founders' commitment to strengthening the company's governance and creating a scalable leadership structure for OLC's next phase. Together, Tim and Ellice will continue supporting OLC's founding vision: helping organisations turn strategy into software, build internal transformation capabilities and create meaningful opportunities for the next generation of technology talent in Malaysia.

About Orangeleaf Consulting - Turning Strategies into Software.

Orangeleaf Consulting is a Malaysia-headquartered digital transformation and enterprise software consultancy with operations across Malaysia, Japan and Southeast Asia.

Founded in 2018, OLC helps organisations turn strategies into software by combining digital transformation consulting, agile development, enterprise system modernisation, low-code technology, software engineering, AI and talent development.

OLC supports organisations across the complete transformation journey from strategy, process redesign and application development to internal capability building and continuous improvement. The company is a Siemens Mendix partner and has supported enterprises in accelerating application delivery, modernising legacy operations and building sustainable internal digital capabilities. It is now complete with Claude Architect Certified talents.

About Macnica Inc.

Macnica is a service/solution company that handles the latest technologies in a comprehensive manner, centered on semiconductors and cyber security. Developing business in 91 locations in 28 countries/regions around the world, leveraging the technological capabilities and global network cultivated over a history of more than 50 years, we discover, propose, and implement cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and autonomous driving. Please visit: www.macnica.co.jp/en/

SOURCE Orangeleaf Consulting