Macquarie University: Preparing Students to Thrive in the Dynamic Age of AI

In recent years global upheavals including COVID-19, geopolitical shifts, and economic disruptions, compounded by the rapid advancement of AI technologies, have created widespread uncertainty. To overcome these challenges, institutions such as Macquarie University are playing a vital role in preparing students for the future of work.

HANOI, Vietnam, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macquarie University leaders, including Professor Yvonne Breyer, Deputy Dean, and David Sams, Executive Director of Macquarie Business School (MQBS), recently held a masterclass on "Future-Proofing Your Career" in Vietnam. The visit aimed to engage with students, universities and key stakeholders in the education sector to address the challenges presented by the rapidly changing global landscape.

Figure 1- Professor Yvonne Breyer leading the Masterclass “Future-Proofing Your Career” for Vietnamese students

The Evolving Workplace and the Rise of AI

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2023, up to a quarter of jobs will be transformed within the next five years. Artificial intelligence (AI) is a key driver of this change, with nearly 75% of companies surveyed planning to adopt AI technologies. While some jobs may be automated, AI is also expected to create new opportunities. The report highlights the crucial role of human talent in navigating this evolving landscape.

This trend extends to Vietnam. A January 2024 IMF analysis suggests that nearly 40% of coding and testing engineer positions in Vietnam could be affected. However, Vietnam is proactively addressing this challenge by aiming to become an AI innovation hub for ASEAN by 2030.

Lifelong Learning: The Key to Staying Ahead

During the visit, Professor Breyer emphasized the importance of developing adaptable and transferable skills, especially for business students. She shared the top five skills for 2024 and coming years, highlighting the growing need for complex problem-solving and self-efficacy skills, such as motivation and curiosity.

She also underlined that the key to a successful career lies in lifelong learning. Macquarie University equips students with adaptable skills, such as analytical and creative thinking, resilience, and a passion for continuous learning. These skills are essential to navigate disrupted workplaces and thrive in evolving job markets.

During the Masterclass, David Sams, MQBS Executive Director, debunked the myth that business graduates struggle to find jobs. According to Mandala report 2023, MQBS graduates are in high demand by top companies such as Deloitte, PwC, KPMG, Quantium, CBA, Telstra and more.

This strong demand reflects Macquarie's commitment to industry connections and equipping students with the skills employers need to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. From day one, Macquarie students gain opportunities to develop into well-rounded graduates, capable of exploring, honing, and applying the knowledge, skills, and attributes that are most desired in the workplace.

Embrace the Future with Macquarie University

Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, is a comprehensive, research-intensive university, internationally recognized for teaching and research excellence. It offers a wide range of exceptional undergraduate, postgraduate, and research degrees. Additionally, Macquarie boasts one of the Australia's most generous scholarship programs, benefiting international students, including those from Vietnam.

Established in 1964 with a focus on innovation, Macquarie University enrolls over 44,000 students and 3,000 staff in Australia's largest high-tech precinct. This prime location provides students with exceptional research opportunities and industry connections preparing them for future careers.

By promoting lifelong learning and providing essential skills, Macquarie University ensures its graduates are "future-proofed" for success in the exciting and dynamic age of AI.

