Macquarie University's Vice-Chancellor Concludes Landmark Visit to Vietnam, Strengthening Ties and Celebrating 60 Years of Innovation

The visit showcased Macquarie University's dedication to education and innovation in Vietnam, reaffirming its global mission to pioneer advances in education and research.

HANOI, Vietnam, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macquarie University's Vice-Chancellor, Professor S. Bruce Dowton, recently concluded his visit to Vietnam in March 2024. This visit marked a significant milestone in the university's efforts to enhance its relationship with Vietnam and celebrate its 60th Anniversary.

Professor Dowton's visit underscored Macquarie University's commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam and promoting educational excellence and innovation. Vietnam plays a crucial role in the university's global education strategy, and the visit aimed to deepen existing partnerships and explore new avenues of collaboration.

During the visit, the Vice-Chancellor participated in a conference in collaboration with the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), Hanoi University of Science and Technology (HUST), BK Holdings, Hanoi Innovation & Startup Association (HANISA), and the Vietnam Network of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centres of Universities and Colleges (VNEI). The event highlighted Macquarie University's innovation model and emphasized the importance of universities in fostering innovative ecosystems. This event attracted participants from Vietnamese government agencies, local universities, media, innovation centres, and incubators across Vietnam.

A notable highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Macquarie University and the Vietnam Network of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Centres of Universities and Colleges (VNEI). This MOU represents the first international collaboration for VNEI and signifies a pivotal step towards fostering innovation within universities nationwide. The signing ceremony symbolizes a commitment to mutual support and collaboration in driving innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives, further strengthening ties between Macquarie University and Vietnam's academic community.

Professor Dowton also engaged with Macquarie's strategic partner universities to strengthen partnerships in various domains, including academic collaboration, joint research projects, student mobility programs, and faculty exchanges. Additionally, he participated in an intimate session, "Coffee with the Vice-Chancellor," where he interacted directly with high-achieving students, offering insights into Macquarie's vision and leadership. This personal interaction deepened students' understanding of Macquarie University and its leadership, fostering a sense of connection as they prepared for their academic journey ahead.

The visit also facilitated alumni gatherings in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, allowing graduates to reconnect and celebrate their ties to the institution. The event at Hanoi was hosted at the Australian Embassy, offering a prestigious setting to reminisce and network. While in Ho Chi Minh City, alumni gathered to celebrate achievements and discuss future endeavors.

As Macquarie University celebrates its 60th Anniversary, it reflects on its legacy of forward-thinking and pioneering progress. The university remains committed to research and teaching excellence and maintains strong international partnerships, particularly in the ASEAN region.

For more information on Macquarie University, please visit https://www.mq.edu.au/

About Macquarie University

Ranked among the top 130 universities globally, Macquarie University is renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and innovation. Located in the heart of Sydney, Australia's largest high-tech precinct, Macquarie University brings together a diverse community of over 45,000 students, including 10,000 international students, and 3,000 staff. With a sprawling campus spanning 126 hectares, Macquarie provides an inspiring environment for learning and collaboration.

Offering a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and research degrees across various disciplines, including arts, business, engineering, health sciences, medicine, and more, Macquarie University is dedicated to fostering the next generation of leaders and innovators. With a robust scholarship program and numerous opportunities for international exchange, Macquarie ensures accessibility and inclusivity in education.

