Macrogen Consortium win tender for National Bio Big Data Project

Illumina is proud to be selected as sequencing technology partner to the Macrogen Consortium.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Macrogen a global healthcare company that specializes in precision medicine and Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, announced today that they are honoured to support the National Bio Big Data project by sequencing and analysing 145,952 Korean genomes.

(From left – right) Sooyeon Oh, CEO of CG Invites, Soonmyung Paik, CEO of Theragen Bio, Robert McBride, General Manager of Illumina Korea, Jeong-Sun Seo, Chairman of Macrogen Inc, Changhoon Kim, CEO of Macrogen Inc, and Cheol Ku Shim, CEO of DNAlink.

The National Bio Big Data Project project has been running in Korea as a pilot project since 2020. During this period about 20,000 genomes were analysed, 10,000 of these including people with a rare disease. The ultimate goal is to enable precision medicine by building a reference genome for about 770,000 Koreans by 2028 and a total of 1 million by 2032.

"Being a part of this step change to improving public health in Korea through the voluntary collection and analysis of genomic, clinical and life record information from the general public, is paramount to ensure precision medicine becomes a standard of care for all Koreans," said Changhoon Kim, CEO Macrogen.

"Illumina is pleased to be a part of the Korean bio industry ecosystem and to participate in such an important national project. We look forward to contributing to Korea by bringing our expertise and lessons learned from our direct involvement in leading pop gen projects around the world," said Robert McBride, General Manager of Illumina Korea.

People across the globe have very similar genes but a small number of variants between populations can impact health. For example, some variants are associated closely with particular diseases such as cystic fibrous.[1]These variants can present differently in populations and have a significant impact on how individuals respond to medicines and treatments. Therefore, it is beneficial for Koreans to have information available that is unique to them.

Worldwide, the number of pop gen projects is expanding rapidly, including the UK, Japan, Singapore, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Nigeria.

"Population genome projects are growing worldwide with many programs reaching significant milestones. But despite this inequity remains with the majority of genome datasets being of European descent. This means we have a lot of information how to develop drugs for European populations but this doesn't translate in any meaningful way to other nationalities," said Robert McBride.

Population genomics provides a platform for industry engagement and investment, specifically in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and data sectors. By integrating large, diverse data sets and using advanced computing technology (such as artificial intelligence or machine learning), health systems and partners are optimally positioned to unlock the power of the genome even further, while improving quality of life and care and fostering economic growth.

"Precision medicine is changing how diseases are treated and this benefits everyone. For patients, treatments often work better when decisions are based around an individual's genome, for drug companies it can reduce cost of development and for governments there are long term savings related to less waste and healthier patients," said Changhoon Kim.

About Macrogen

Macrogen is a global genetic service provider, partnered with over 18,000 scientists in 150+ countries, and with more than 20 years of experience in the industry.

Established in 1997, from the Genome Medical Research Institute of Seoul National University, Macrogen has become a major service provider and consulting agent for government agencies, universities and research institutes around the world.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical, and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on X (Twitter) , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

About the Consortium

Macrogen Consortium members include the following companies: DNA Link, Theragen Bio, and CG Invites

