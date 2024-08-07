'Made in Chengdu' becoming an international hallmark, thanks to innovative supporting policies

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The abilities of an electric garbage truck have become the talk of the town in Jizzakh, Uzbekistan. Capable of traveling 300 kilometers on a single charge and with a capacity of three metric tons in a streamlined design that allows easy navigation through narrow streets, the innovative vehicle was designed and manufactured in Chengdu, capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province.

Chengdu is drawing worldwide attention as an industrial hub

Chengdu Shiny Technology, a subsidiary of Chengdu Zhiyuanhui Information Technology, recently signed strategic cooperation agreements with Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries and regions to promote trade. The introduction of the futuristic garbage truck underlines that Chengdu-made products are trending toward a larger share of the vast overseas market. As a result, more private enterprises in the city are pondering how to adapt to the overseas market and better integrate into the local industry supply chain.

On July 26, Chengdu launched a promotion event to help enterprises in local industrial parks to expand their global presence and promote industry trade linkage. The event drew wide attention from thousands of enterprise mangers as officials of Chengdu's economic and information technology bureau and the Chengdu commerce bureau mobilized efforts to conduct training on the Chengdu Foreign Trade Outbound Guide through topics such as why companies should go global, how to deal with risks in going global, what policy support is available, and what services can help in going global.

"In recent years, Chengdu has introduced a series of policies to support companies to go global," said He Jianbo, general manager of HopeSenlan Science and Technology, a high-tech company engaged in new energy and intelligent equipment.

"By making good use of policies, companies can learn to use the key borrowed from the government to unlock the vast opportunities in international trade. We must realize that going global is not just about selling products and technologies, but integrating into the local market and extending advantages in the industry chain, which is closely related to talent management, cross-border management and adaptation to local customs, laws, and regulations," He said.

Over the past two years, Chengdu has introduced a series of policy measures, from nurturing a favored business environment to coordinating the industry chain's exports; and from developing and strengthening private foreign trade enterprises to cultivating new foreign trade dynamics.

SOURCE Chengdu Commerce Bureau