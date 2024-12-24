KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, proudly commemorated the arrival of its first A330-900 (A330neo) aircraft today with a launch ceremony held at Hangar 6, MAB Engineering Complex. This milestone marks a pivotal step in MAG's fleet modernisation strategy as it strengthens its commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and providing passengers with an elevated level of comfort and service.

Link to YouTube: - https://youtu.be/81ynJ6eoaLE MAG Unveils Its First A330neo, Ushering in a New Era of Air Travel

The aircraft, registered as 9M-MNG, was officially launched by Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport Malaysia, together with Dato' Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir, Managing Director of Khazanah Nasional Berhad, MAG's main shareholder; and Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of MAG. The aircraft will embark on its maiden flight to Melbourne via flight MH149 later this evening at 10:30pm local time and will gradually service long-haul routes across Australasia, among others.

YB Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport Malaysia said, "The launch of MAG's first Airbus A330neo is not simply the introduction of a new aircraft; it is the culmination of resilience, determination, and an unwavering belief in the power of progress.

It reflects MAG's determination to lead in a competitive industry, our nation's commitment to sustainability, and the extraordinary potential of Malaysian talent."

Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, "The debut of our first A330neo marks a transformative moment for MAG as we modernise our fleet and set a new era of air travel where innovation, comfort, and sustainability come together seamlessly. This commitment underscores our dedication to placing our passengers at the heart of everything we do, delivering an exceptional and unforgettable journey that embodies the warmth and care of Malaysian Hospitality."

The A330neo is the latest aircraft to join MAG's growing fleet, with a total of 20 to be delivered by 2028 following its Memorandum of Understandings (MOU) with Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Avolon in August 2022. Powered by the Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo features the latest innovations in aerodynamics, advanced materials, delivering a 14% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared to previous-generation aircraft.

MAG's A330neo aircraft comprises 297 seats (28 in Business Class and 269 in Economy Class, of which 24 seats come with extra legroom). With a 1-2-1 herringbone configuration, the newly designed Collins Aerospace Elevation Business Class seats will be a first for the Group, featuring an all-suite cabin with individual privacy doors which prioritises cabin comfort and practicality.

The new A330neo aircraft is set to elevate the travel experience with a host of advanced features, including the industry–leading FlightPath3D moving map system — the most interactive across all MAG fleet – offering real-time tracking and detailed journey insights, enhancing the way passengers explore the skies. In keeping with the airline's family-friendly approach, the aircraft's in-flight entertainment system will also come with 'Kids Mode', providing a seamless interface in keeping them entertained throughout their journey.

Passengers can also enjoy a comprehensive destination guide that highlights the culture and history of the destinations served by the aircraft. Additionally, the aircraft will come with high-speed connectivity, allowing all passengers, regardless of cabin class or loyalty tier, to enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi onboard. In addition, Business Class passengers can also indulge in the SkySnacks offering, a selfservice concept featuring a curated selection of light snacks to munch at any time.

At the same event, Malaysia Airlines unveiled an exclusive partnership with Mercedes-Benz as its private terminal transfer service provider starting January 2025. Eligible passengers will enjoy travelling in premium comfort and will be chauffeured in style in the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS 500 4MATIC and Mercedes-Benz S 580 e plug-in hybrid – that deliver quiet, dynamic and luxurious experience, making them the perfect choice for this exclusive service, where sustainability and sophistication converge seamlessly. The airline is the only carrier to introduce this private transfer service in KLIA Terminal 1 between the Main Terminal Building and Satellite Building as part of its commitment to elevating the passenger experience.

MAG currently operates a fleet of 107 aircraft across its subsidiaries, including Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, MASwings and MASkargo. Looking ahead, the Group plans to expand its fleet to 62 narrowbody and 52 widebody aircraft by 2033. Its fifth Boeing 737-8 aircraft was delivered mid-December, with the remaining 20 expected between 2025-2026.

