Maia Ho Tram: A Coastal Haven Where Architecture Meets Wellness

A Masterplan Rooted in Context

Ho Tram, once a quiet coastal town, has been steadily redefining itself as a magnet for tourism and leisure since being integrated into Ho Chi Minh City in 2025. With its unbroken shoreline, lush forest backdrop, and proximity to the metropolis, it has become the stage for architectural experimentation that responds not only to the site's beauty but also to the shifting expectations of today's global traveler.

Maia Ho Tram occupies a prime parcel within this landscape—Zone A1 of Phase 3 of the wider development—and from the outset, Dewan approached the project with a commitment to wellness, nature, and the reorientation of lifestyle around the sea. The challenge was to accommodate a high-density programme while maintaining a deep connection to the coastal environment, ensuring that every element—from towers to villas—could express the ethos of healthy living.

Cascading Towards the Sea

The project's architectural concept unfolds as a series of terraces and cascading gestures, carefully choreographed to guide residents and visitors from the elevated podium down to the beachfront. Pools and landscaped decks descend in layers, softening the transition between the towers and the sea while creating an immersive experience of indoor-outdoor continuity. At the heart of the scheme is an axial view that runs from the grand lobby straight through to the horizon, dramatizing the connection between architecture and the vast coastal landscape.

This sense of fluidity is not accidental. Dewan's team meticulously arranged the massing and open spaces to maximize physical and visual links to the beach and surrounding forest. The result is a design that feels less like a resort imposed upon its site, and more like a natural extension of it.

Towers with a Dialogue

Rising 31 and 32 floors respectively, the two towers—Peace and Happy—anchor the development with a dynamic yet balanced presence. Their orientation ensures panoramic ocean views from nearly every residence, while the interplay of heights creates a skyline that is visually engaging without overwhelming the shoreline. To break down their massing, the towers are articulated with terraced gardens: sculptural voids where greenery spills outward, softening the verticality and providing pockets of respite.

From afar, these gardens punctuate the facades as living design features, visible markers of the project's wellness-driven philosophy. Up close, they are intimate sanctuaries—breathing spaces where light and landscape merge with the built form.

Interior inspirations

If the exteriors speak the language of coastal modernism, the interiors, particularly within the Peace Tower, draw from a more poetic source. Inspired by the "golden forest," the design narrative captures the delicate quality of light as it filters through trees at sunset. Warm tones, soft textures, and layered materials evoke a sensory calm, creating interiors that invite both reflection and relaxation.

The Happy Tower, by contrast, leans towards an ocean-vibe ambiance with a brighter palette, complementing its function as the primary hotel component operated by Fusion Hotel Group under the Maia Resort brand. Together, the two towers embody a duality: serenity and energy, peace and play, all held within a cohesive architectural language.

Villas Around Water

Balancing the vertical density of the towers, a cluster of 36 low-rise villas is arranged around a natural water pond. Available in two- and three-bedroom configurations, the villas offer a more private, residentially scaled experience. Here, the architectural language shifts towards horizontality, generous verandas, and a material palette that blurs the line between contemporary luxury and vernacular resonance.

The pond serves not just as a visual anchor but as an ecological gesture, reinforcing the project's nature-driven ethos while creating microclimates that cool and soften the villa cluster.

A Podium of Experiences

At the base of the towers, a shared podium consolidates amenities and acts as the social heart of Maia Ho Tram. From the second-level grand lobby, visitors are introduced to a curated sequence of experiences: a seafood restaurant celebrating the coastal bounty, a two-level food court, a kids' club, a golf simulator, and wellness facilities. A multifunctional hall with capacity for 400 guests positions the development as a destination for both leisure and events, while the rooftop podium deck extends the resort lifestyle skyward with a lap pool, landscaped terraces, and fitness zones overlooking the coast and golf course.

This concentration of amenities within the podium reduces the footprint of circulation cores and frees up the surrounding ground plane for landscaped gardens and open-air connections—an efficient yet elegant planning strategy that maximizes both density and quality of life.

Architecture for a Coastal Climate

Form and function intertwine in Dewan's approach to materials and detailing. The facades are finished with textured paint in varying tones, emphasizing the breaks in the massing while reinforcing the development's position as a cost-conscious four-star property. Floor-to-ceiling glazing frames expansive sea views, while cantilevers and shading devices mitigate heat gain. At podium level, curving vertical fins articulate the base, providing rhythm and depth that respond to light and shadow throughout the day.

Behind the scenes, the project employs advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM) to streamline coordination and enhance construction accuracy—critical for a scheme of this scale in a coastal environment where durability is paramount.

A Contemporary Tropical Vision

Set for completion in 2027, Maia Ho Tram is more than a resort—it is an architectural meditation on the relationship between people, nature, and wellness. By layering density with intimacy, and spectacle with subtlety, Dewan has crafted a destination that redefines coastal living in Vietnam.

From the grand lobby's axis to the sea, to the golden-hued interiors of the Peace Tower, to the villas encircling a natural pond, every element of Maia Ho Tram is designed to elevate the simple act of being present in place. In an era where wellness is no longer a luxury but an expectation, the project offers a vision of hospitality that is both contemporary and timeless, rooted in the belief that architecture can heal, inspire, and connect.

For high-resolution photos, please download the media kit here.

SOURCE Dewan Architects + Engineers