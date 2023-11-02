Maison Kitsuné x Samsonite: An exclusive collection that celebrates wanderlust in style

SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World luggage leader Samsonite is teaming up with the multi-faceted Paris-meets-Tokyo brand Maison Kitsuné on a unique collaboration that merges supremely practical luggage and travel accessories with playful Parisian cool.

The campaign tagline, entitled Carry Your Wanderlust, encourages travelers to fearlessly embrace their desire to experience the world. Presented through a playful lens, the campaign is anchored by a brand film that follows a high-energy, wonder-filled journey within a unique Tokyo-inspired setting.

The Maison Kitsuné x Samsonite collaboration and its supporting campaign lean into a fun, stylish, and sophisticated identity. Speaking to consumers with an appreciation for fashion-forward and premium-quality products, the exclusive collection caters to a wide range of needs through diverse products, including luggage and lifestyle bags. Featuring six styles which come in a base colour of black and white as well as in a signature Maison Kitsuné "Camo Fox" print, the result is a beautiful blend of Maison Kitsuné style with the functionalities of Samsonite, thanks to plenty of thoughtful, organizational compartments and a durable, long-lasting quality.

The Spinner 68 luggage is perfect for longer trips away, and a cabin-friendly Rolling Tote, which is an ideal choice for weekend travels due to its compact shape. Customers can also go hands-free with a Crossbody, featuring a long, adjustable strap, which is ideal for both journeying to the airport or daily adventures. A Rolltop Backpack offers flexible sizing and a utilitarian look, while a Backpack offers a more structured, timeless shape. A unique Sling Bag, complete with an easy-access front pocket, is perfect for keeping important items such as passports and wallets safe.

Maison Kitsuné x Samsonite collection will be available online at maisonkitsune.com and samsonite.com, at Maison Kitsuné and Samsonite boutiques, as well as selected retailers across Asia from 16 November 2023.

About Samsonite

Founded in 1910, Samsonite is the world's leading luggage brand with an extensive legacy in trendsetting travel solutions. Renowned for breakthrough research, development and its commitment to innovation, Samsonite has excelled since its inception in a number of industry firsts. Samsonite offers an extensive range of travel, business, kids, casual and personal accessory products. Samsonite helps travellers journey further, with ever-lighter and stronger products.

About Maison Kitsuné

Created in 2002 by Gildas Loaëc and Masaya Kuroki, Kitsuné offers a unique, inspirational Art de Vivre blending a fashion brand (Maison Kitsuné), music label (Kitsuné Musique) and cafés, roasteries, bars and restaurants (Café Kitsuné). Over the last twenty one years, the multi-faceted Paris-meets-Tokyo brand has consistently grown and increased its international influence organically, building a loyal fan base all over the world.

Product Information:

Spinner 68 Luggage, Rolling Tote

Available in Black Camouflage print or White Camouflage print. Comes with Fox printed detachable luggage strap.



Sling Bag, Crossbody, Rolltop Backpack, Backpack

Available in Black Camouflage print or White Camouflage print. Comes with Fox shape detachable luggage charm.



