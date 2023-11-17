Major League Pickleball Australia announces Season One Champions, Eight New Pro teams across APAC, and $700,000 Prize Money in 2024

SYDNEY, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Season One Success and the Road Ahead

Major League Pickleball Australia (MLP Australia) today announced The Brisbane Breakers as the Season One winners of the official Professional Pickleball League of Australia.

The season finale took place in Melbourne and featured a record $70,000 prize pool. The Brisbane Breakers secured the title after victories in both the Pacific Pro Brisbane and Pacific Pro Melbourne events, with the Gold Coast Glory coming in second, the Sydney Smash in third despite a home win at the Pacific Pro Sydney, and the Melbourne Mavericks in fourth.

The result brings an end to the first season for MLP Australia and Pacific Pickleball, the official Professional Pickleball League of Australia, in partnership with Pickleball Australia Association (PAA). The season saw over $200,000 in prizes across five events in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and the Gold Coast.

The 2024 season will feature $700,000 in prizes, eight new professional teams, and six events across Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

MLP Australia and Pacific Pickleball continue to offer the largest cash prizes and highest level of Pickleball outside the United States, and are attracting player applications from all over the world.

MLP Australia are excited to announce the following new teams and captains for the 2024 season:

Katy Hart will captain the Eastern Rush

Jai Grewal will captain the Southern Stars

George Wall will captain the Fast Fours

Somer Dalla-Bona will captain the Northern Crocs

Andrew Horridge will captain the Western Vipers

Matt Carter will captain the New Zealand Hustle

Mitch Hargreaves will return as captain of the Sydney Smash

Sarah Burr will return as captain of the Gold Coast Glory

Aaron Blitz will return as captain of the Melbourne Mavericks

Ludovica Sciaky will return as captain of the season one champions the Brisbane Breakers

Additionally, MLP Australia is excited to announce the inclusion of two new teams based in Asia:

Asia Aces captained by Venise Chan

SEA Surge captained by Pei Chuan Kao

This expansion marks a new era for professional Pickleball in the region. Our gratitude extends to our partners, Major League Pickleball (MLP) and Pickleball Australia Association (including state associations and local clubs) for their support. We extend our appreciation to our 2023 league sponsors including:

Major Sponsors:

Joola Pickleball (Official Net and Paddle Sponsor, Brisbane Breakers Team Sponsor)

Franklin Sports (Official Ball Sponsor, Melbourne Mavericks Team Sponsor)

Engage Pickleball (Sydney Smash and Gold Coast Glory Team Sponsor)

Sponsors:

Six Zero Pickleball, Stockland, Heaps Normal, PickleRoll, Gold Coast Mortgage Broker, SwitchBoard

About Major League Pickleball Australia and Pacific Pickleball:.

Pacific Pickleball is the official Professional Pickleball League of Australia featuring the top players, highest prize money, and best events across Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. Pacific Pickleball offers two formats for athletes including Major League Pickleball Australia's (MLP Australia's) Pro Teams Format, and Pacific Pickleball League's (PPL) Pro Tour Format for both Open and Masters 50+ Athletes, in partnership with Pickleball Australia Association (PAA). Pacific Pickleball aims to grow the total number of Pickleball players in APAC to 1 Million in 2032 by promoting the sport through world-class events, professional pathways for top players, dedicated pickleball venues, and strong partnerships at international, national and grassroot levels; on a journey to bring Pickleball to all.

