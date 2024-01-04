Make History with Us: Join Jumpshot in Shaping the Singapore 3x3 Scene

SINGAPORE, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The upcoming 3x3 basketball event in Singapore, happening on January 6-7, 2024 organised by Jumpshot Singapore.

With players reigning from the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Serbia, and Spain; Singapore is in for a basketball treat at the start of 2024. "We are sending three men's and two women's teams to not only support this initiative from Jumpshot Singapore, but this would be a good opportunity to prepare our athletes for the upcoming FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup" added Leon Neo, CEO of Basketball Association of Singapore.

The esteemed healthcare partner, The Rehab Lab, will be actively present on-site, deploying their expert team to provide comprehensive support for athletes before, during, and after the matches. Their proficient professionals will deliver specialised care, encompassing pre-game preparations, continuous assistance throughout the event, and dedicated post-match attention. This dedicated approach ensures athletes receive tailored and holistic healthcare services to optimise their performance, mitigate potential injuries, and facilitate swift recovery, contributing significantly to their overall well-being throughout the sporting event. "We are thrilled to support the upcoming FIBA 3x3 games. Our expert team is committed to ensuring that every individual athlete performs at their very best - on top of just simply managing their injuries. We're all about elevating each athlete's performance and bringing them to the next level during this tournament. Looking forward to seeing you guys there!" said Muhd Fadhli, Chief Physiotherapist and Director of The Rehab Lab.

Jumpshot is elated to announce new partnerships for the event. Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice, Burger King, and Kopitiam are proud to join the event as the Official F&B Partners. Esther Quek, CEO of Jumpshot Singapore, expressed her gratitude about the expanded partnerships, stating, "We believe that the addition of these F&B partners will contribute significantly to the overall enjoyment of the 3x3 basketball event. We aim to create an immersive experience for attendees, combining top-tier basketball talent with culinary delights that reflect the vibrant spirit of Singapore. The highlight would be the iconic dish - Hainanese Chicken Rice from Wee Nam Kee who has been serving this culinary heritage since 1987"

There will also be a dunk contest with participants from Chinese Taipei and the Philippines with the contenders being Steve Lin, Justin Cai, and David Carlos. Not only that, each participating team will also send out a representative to battle it out in a 2-point shootout challenge. On top of seeing professional players in action on court, stay tuned for a star-studded match featuring Shane Pow and his celebrity friends battle it out against international players in the Entertainment slot.

In our pursuit of excellence, we aspire to elevate the standard of 3x3 basketball, creating a global platform that epitomises professionalism, sportsmanship, and unparalleled competition. Join us in shaping the future of this sporting landscape, where international collaboration converges with athletic prowess. Witness the evolution and be a part of the professional legacy unfolding on the courts of Singapore. Your presence is not just a spectatorship; it's a testament to the shared ambition of propelling 3x3 basketball to new heights especially in Singapore. We eagerly look forward to welcoming you to the forefront of this sporting revolution. Come and witness the start of the shift in the Singapore basketball scene for yourself this January 6-7, 2024 at Bukit Panjang Plaza from 10AM - 6PM.

Our Partners

Organised by: Jumpshot Singapore

Venue Partner: Bukit Panjang Plaza

Logistic Partner: TND Group

Healthcare Partner: The Rehab Lab

Official Broadcaster: KOTC Sport Pte. Ltd.

In Support of Sport Promotion: Sport Singapore, ActiveSG & Team Nila

Official Sport Drink: Gatorade

Official Hotel: Hotel Royal

F&B Partner: Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice, Burger King & Kopitiam

Official Ball: Molten

Sponsor: Amazin' Graze, Team Xtreme

About Jumpshot Singapore

Jumpshot Singapore is a leading sports media, events and entertainment company dedicated to promoting and showcasing the best of sports talent and events across the globe. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Jumpshot Singapore continues to elevate the fan experience through exciting events and partnerships locally and internationally.

Follow Jumpshot Singapore on:

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/JumpshotSG &

https://www.facebook.com/JUMPSHOT3X3/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jumpshotsingapore/ &

https://www.instagram.com/jumpshot3x3

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jumpshotsg

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@JUMPSHOTSG

About Bukit Panjang Plaza

Bukit Panjang Plaza (BPP) is located in the high-density residential area of Bukit Panjang in the north-western region of Singapore. Besides the surrounding estates of Bukit Panjang, Cashew Park, Chestnut Drive and Hillview, BPP also caters to families and residents from Teck Whye, Choa Chu Kang and Upper Bukit Timah precincts.

About TND Group

Singapore based specialised sport events logistics and branding solutions company with strong partners and networks in Asia.

About The Rehab Lab

The Rehab Lab stands at the forefront of sports injuries and rehabilitative solutions, championing the mission of empowering every individual to move better, live stronger and pain-free at their fullest potential. With a passionate team of clinical experts amassing over two decades of collective experience, The Rehab Lab has solidified its reputation as an authority in injury prevention and rehabilitation. At the heart of the company lies their unwavering commitment and unparalleled care, while adopting an active movement-based approach integrated with evidence-based practices. Their commitment to orchestrating transformative outcomes and improving the lives of every individual from all age groups, from elite athletes to sedentary deskbound workers sets them apart in the industry.

About KOTC Sports Pte. Ltd.

KOTC Sports Pte Ltd headquartered in Singapore and located in various regions such as Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Philippines, stands at the intersection of sports and technology, driving a new era of athlete performance and fan engagement. At the heart of their innovation lies the KOTC AI App, a groundbreaking tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to deliver insightful analytics, tailored training regimes, and personalised fan experiences. This application underscores KOTC's commitment to merging tech-centric solutions with sports, ensuring athletes achieve their zenith while offering fans an immersive experience like never before.

About Sport Singapore

As the national sports agency, Sport Singapore's core purpose is to inspire the Singapore spirit and transform Singapore through sport. Through innovative, fun and meaningful sporting experiences, our mission is to reach out and serve communities across Singapore with passion and pride. With Vision 2030 – Singapore's sports master plan, our mandate goes beyond winning medals. Sport Singapore uses sport to create greater sporting opportunities and access, more inclusivity and integration as well as broader development of capabilities. Sport Singapore works with a vast network of public-private-people sector partners for individuals to live better through sport.

To find out more, visit SportSG's websites at www.sportsingapore.gov.sg and https://www.activesgcircle.gov.sg/.

About Gatorade

From the World's No.1 Sports Drink - Gatorade rehydrates, replenishes, and refuels athletes. Maintain a high level of performance when it matters the most. No carbonation, no caffeine.

About Hotel Royal

Hotel Royal is ideally situated at the centre of Singapore's upscale district, offering quick access to Orchard Road, a renowned shopping and entertainment haven. It's conveniently an 8-minute walk from Novena MRT Station and close to four shopping malls. The hotel boasts spacious guest rooms tastefully adorned with contemporary decor, providing guests with an 'Every Room A Home' feeling.

About Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice

Founded in 1987, Wee Nam Kee takes pride in serving one of Singapore's favourite and iconic dishes - Hainanese Chicken Rice. Our Founder, late Mr Wee Toon Ouut was known to be a gracious host. He often credits his father, who works as a Head Chef aboard a ship, for helping him develop a discerning palate. According to him, Wee Nam Kee's success is based on a very simple principle: "Mum cooks with passion out of love and concern for their children, that's why mum's cooking always tastes the best. So I tell my chefs to cook with that level of care for our customers.

It is this uncompromising commitment to quality and culinary heritage that has garnered Wee Nam Kee a loyal following, various accolades from the press, and prestigious commissions by the Singapore government to serve its famous chicken rice at various overseas events.

About Burger King

Burger King operates 67 restaurants in Singapore where customers across the island city can enjoy the great & healthy Flame-grilled taste of our products. Enjoy the best-selling, signature flame-grilled WHOPPER®️ as well as other top BK favourites such as the velvety smooth Double Mushroom Swiss, deliciously juicy Tendergrill®️ Chicken that is made of chicken thigh fillet and the irresistible sides such as Onion Rings, Taro Turnover, HERSHEY'S®️ Sundae Pie and more!

About Kopitiam

The Kopitiam brand operates in more than 80 food courts, coffee shops and hawker centres across the island serving thousands of meals a day. The newly rebranded Kopitiam brand promises to make good food affordable for everyone as well as connecting family and friends through joyful food experiences. Each new outlet is designed to enhance the ambience, food quality, variety and convenience experience of our customers.

About Molten

MOLTEN is one of the largest Game Ball manufacturers in the world that designed, developed and manufactured Game Ball such as Football, Futsal, Basketball, Volleyball, Netball and Handball which prioritised creation and innovation and are committed to staying on the cutting edge of technological development. Molten Basketball was the Official Ball of the 28th SEA Games Singapore 2015 and the previous SEA Games.

About Amazin' Graze

Since its inception in August 2015, Amazin' Graze has been on a mission to make health accessible to all, inspiring people to embrace healthier choices every day. From its humble beginnings in a small kitchen, the company has grown into a global phenomenon, spreading its passion for deliciously healthy natural granola and snacks across 10 countries. Amazin' Graze was born out of a vision to revolutionise traditional snacks, such as granola and nut mixes, by infusing them with Asian-inspired flavours like Coconut, Pandan, Matcha, Curry, and Lemongrass. Faced with the realisation of an increasingly unhealthy lifestyle and diet in Asia, the founders embarked on a journey to bring about positive change by creating nutritious and tasty alternatives.

About Team Xtreme

Team Xtreme is a dynamic and passionate local sports team that initially emerged in Singapore's bodybuilding and has now expanded its horizons to embrace the exhilarating sport of basketball. Renowned for their unwavering dedication, disciplined training, and relentless pursuit of excellence, Team Xtreme has earned a formidable reputation within the fitness community. As Team Xtreme ventures into the world of basketball, they bring with them the same ethos of commitment, determination, and teamwork that propelled them to greatness in bodybuilding.

SOURCE Jumpshot Arena