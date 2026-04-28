Make It Easy to Connect Your Switch to a Larger Screen -- HAILESI S123E Enters the Japanese Portable Monitor Market, Ranking Among Amazon Japan's Top 5 Bestsellers

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its high quality standards, Japan's consumer electronics market has recently seen a portable monitor from Shenzhen gain increasing attention. The HAILESI S123E portable monitor has ranked among the top 5 best-selling portable monitors on Amazon Japan and holds the No.1 position in the 12.3-inch category. This achievement reflects not only strong sales growth, but also positive recognition of its quality and performance among Japanese users. (Data source: Amazon monitor category ranking, March 2026)

Make It Easy to Connect Your Switch to a Larger Screen— HAILESI S123E Portable Monitor Speed Speed

Developed under the concept of "no Switch 2 dock required", the S123E offers a more convenient and flexible connection experience. With just a single Type-C cable, users can directly connect their gaming console to a larger screen, without relying on a traditional dock. One Japanese user commented: "This is one of the most user-friendly external monitors I've used. It's lightweight and easy to carry, so I can use it anytime and anywhere. It also feels more cost-effective than buying an official dock."

In terms of display performance, it features a 12.3-inch screen with a 1920×1280 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. Compared to conventional 16:9 displays, it provides a larger viewing area, helping improve productivity for work and study. With 100% sRGB color gamut, 300 nits of brightness, and HDR support, it delivers natural and immersive visual performance across various use cases.

Touch functionality is another key highlight. The S123E adopts a fully laminated touch panel and supports AES 1.0/2.0 styluses, enabling precise input and smooth interaction, suitable for note-taking, drawing, and other creative tasks. With OTG support, users can also connect a keyboard and mouse directly, making it easy to set up a mobile workstation.

Designed to balance portability and practicality, the device features a lightweight body and an integrated adjustable stand for flexible viewing angles. Built-in dual speakers support everyday audio and video needs, making it suitable for a wide range of scenarios including gaming, work, study, and in-vehicle use.

About HAILESI

HAILESI is a technology brand specializing in display devices, with in-house R&D capabilities and a global presence. Focusing on user experience and ease of use, the company is committed to providing high-quality visual experiences and reliable services to customers worldwide.

For more details, please visit: www.hailesi.net

SOURCE HAILESI