MAKE YOUR LIFE EASY WITH GAABOR BIG DAYS 11.11 CELEBRATION

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaabor is a leading home appliance brand in Southeast Asia. As a global brand that has experience in providing quality products, Gaabor has become a product that is accepted by the Indonesian people, as proven to date, one million people in Indonesia have used Gaabor products.

This year, along with the peak of the 11.11 promo, Gaabor will launch two superior products, namely the Electronic Kettle and Sandwich Maker. These two products want to strengthen Gaabor's presence as a brand with the best quality at an affordable price.

Gaabor 11.11 BIG DAYS

With the Electronic Kettle (EK20M-WH02A) Gaabor wants to offer a different experience from other Electronic Kettles on the market, large capacity up to 2 liters, equipped with overheating protection, as well as an automatic flow breaker for safety, with 650 watts of power you can share warmth with many people .

Apart from that, the Sandwich Maker (SM60M-WH01A) has two heating sides so that it increases the effectiveness and speed of cooking time, is easy to disassemble for the cleaning process, and saves power. With only 600 watts people can create the best breakfast creations for their loved ones.

To complete the range of promotions at the 11.11 shopping party this time, Gaabor is also providing attractive promotions through superior products such as the Airfryer (AF40M), as a product widely known by the Indonesian people with advantages in terms of durability, speed, and satisfactory results. The air fryer with an electricity consumption of only 800 watts in a 4 liter container, is able to cook a whole chicken in just 15 minutes, and is odor free and of course healthier because it is oil free.

Through the products offered, Gaabor also provides special promotions which definitely provides more benefits for each customer. The promotions will give include extra vouchers of up to 50%, exclusive bundles and free gifts for purchasing superior products. Moreover, for purchases during live streaming on Shopee, consumers will get a prize with every purchase.

All of these promos can be obtained through the Gaabor Official Store on online shopping platforms in Indonesia such as Shopee, Lazada, Tokopedia, and Akulaku.

SOURCE Gaabor