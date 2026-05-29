Makera Showcases Z1 at BEYOND Expo 2026, Wins Best of Innovation Award for Making Precision CNC More Accessible

MACAO, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Makera, an innovator in desktop CNC manufacturing, showcased its upcoming Makera Z1—scheduled to launch global pre-orders on June 9—at BEYOND Expo 2026, held from May 27–30 at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo in Macao (Booth K06). The Makera Z1 was honored with the BEYOND Best of Innovation Award for combining entry-level accessibility with professional-grade power.

Makera, an innovator in desktop CNC manufacturing, showcased its upcoming Makera Z1—scheduled to launch global pre-orders on June 9—at BEYOND Expo 2026, held from May 27–30 at The Venetian Macao Cotai Expo in Macao (Booth K06). The Makera Z1 was honored with the BEYOND Best of Innovation Award for combining entry-level accessibility with professional-grade power. Chief Executive of Macao, Mr. Sam Hou Fai, visited the Makera booth at BEYOND Expo to learn more about how the Makera Z1 desktop CNC lowers the barrier to entry for makers while empowering creativity through accessible and intelligent manufacturing technology.

BEYOND Expo is one of Asia's leading technology and innovation events, bringing together global startups, technology companies, investors, and industry leaders to showcase emerging technologies across artificial intelligence, robotics, advanced manufacturing, and consumer technology.

At BEYOND Expo 2026, Makera introduced its latest innovation, the Makera Z1—set to launch global pre-orders on June 9—while also showcasing its popular Carvera EDU edition and Carvera Air, offering visitors a comprehensive look at its expanding desktop manufacturing ecosystem.

Chief Executive of Macao, Mr. Sam Hou Fai, visited the Makera booth at BEYOND Expo to learn more about how the Makera Z1 desktop CNC lowers the barrier to entry for makers while empowering creativity through accessible and intelligent manufacturing technology, while also showing strong interest in the development of AI-enabled hardware companies expanding into global markets.

Makera Z1 is designed to bridge the gap between industrial-grade performance and accessible desktop manufacturing. Built with a one-piece cast frame, the machine delivers precision of up to 0.02 mm, enabling users to produce highly detailed and accurate results across a wide range of applications.

Despite its compact footprint, it is also engineered for versatility. Makera Z1 supports processing across more than 500 materials, including wood, plastics, carbon fiber, and metals, while also offering optional 4-axis machining capabilities for more complex and advanced projects. To streamline workflow efficiency, the machine features a fast tool-changing system, automatic tool setting, and auto-leveling functions, reducing manual setup time and lowering the learning curve for both beginners and experienced users.

Complementing its hardware innovation, Makera has developed a fully integrated software ecosystem through its proprietary Makera Studio. Combined with one-click automatic toolpath generation, users can move from design to production more intuitively and efficiently. Z1 also integrates noise-reduction and dust-control features, along with a built-in camera for project monitoring and time-lapse recording, creating a smarter and more user-centered fabrication experience. Together, these capabilities reflect Makera's vision of making advanced manufacturing technology more accessible to creators, educators, engineers, and innovators worldwide.

In addition to showcasing its technology at BEYOND Expo 2026, Makera served as a co-organizer of BEYOND HACK DAY, providing Makera Z1 units and training to support participants in developing functional prototypes. This initiative underscores Makera's commitment to fostering maker education and advancing hands-on innovation.

"This recognition reflects our mission to democratize advanced manufacturing technology," said Josh Zhang, CEO of Makera. "With Makera Z1, we aim to make professional-grade CNC capabilities more accessible to creators, engineers, educators, and innovators worldwide, empowering more people to turn ideas into reality."

The recognition at BEYOND Expo 2026 underscores the growing importance of accessible digital manufacturing tools in the global maker economy. As demand increases for rapid prototyping, small-batch production, and decentralized manufacturing, desktop CNC systems like Makera Z1 are becoming essential tools for innovation.

Looking ahead, Makera plans to continue expanding its product ecosystem, enhancing software capabilities, and supporting a growing global community of makers and professionals.

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SOURCE Makera