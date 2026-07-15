MAKER'S MARK LAUNCHES AIRPORT-EXCLUSIVE ARTIST SERIES

"At Maker's Mark, we've always believed that character comes from doing things differently, and this Artist Series – City Edition brings that idea to life by capturing the distinct spirit and creative energy of iconic cities around the world," said Rob Samuels, eighth-generation whisky maker and managing director of Maker's Mark. "Today's travelers are looking for experiences that feel personal and memorable, and we're proud that each beautifully designed bottle is something they can enjoy long after their trip ends."

Drawing on her signature style of painting inspired by long-exposure photography techniques, Pacula captures each city's movement, light and rhythm through layered, expressive compositions. Her process mirrors the craftsmanship behind every bottle of Maker's Mark, with hand-painted details nodding to the brand's iconic red wax seal.

Pacula said: "Maker's Mark has a very intentional approach to craft, and I wanted to mirror that in this body of work. I spent time in each city, immersed in its rhythm and atmosphere, and translated those impressions into expressive visuals that bring each label — and each place — to life."

"Travel retail continues to be a key channel for premium spirits, as consumers increasingly seek exclusive and experience-led purchases during their journey," commented Ashish Sagar, Interim General Manager, Global Travel Retail at Suntory Global Spirits. "With the brand's distinctive craftsmanship, the Maker's Mark Artist Series creates a collectible proposition that truly stands out in airport retail."

The Maker's Mark Artist Series – City Edition will be available beginning in Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL), Singapore (SIN) and Seoul (ICN) airports in July, followed by London (LHR, LGW, STN) and Paris (CDG) in August. The series will continue to roll out in Dubai (DXB), Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM), and in the United States in New York (JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) in September.

For more information, visit www.makersmark.com.

ABOUT MAKER'S MARK

Maker's Mark® is the iconic handmade Kentucky bourbon driven by a vision for better flavor and a better world. In 1953, founders Margie and Bill Samuels, Sr. broke from tradition—burning the family's 170-year-old recipe to create a bold, balanced bourbon made with soft red winter wheat for signature sweetness and creaminess. From the start, the Samuels went to remarkable lengths to craft uncompromisingly delicious bourbon—a perfectly unreasonable spirit that endures today. Every bottle is still hand-dipped in red wax, every barrel rotated by hand and every decision guided by the brand's higher purpose.

Staying true to its founders' vision, Maker's Mark has expanded its portfolio with award-winning, super-premium expressions, including Maker's Mark 46, Cask Strength, and Cellar Aged, as well as Private Selection, the brand's custom barrel program. In 2025, the distillery debuted Star Hill Farm Whisky. Named World's Best Wheat Whisky and the first to earn Estate Whiskey certification, Star Hill Farm Whisky inspired the Maker's Mark Regenerative Alliance, a bold commitment to advance regenerative farming beyond its business.

Maker's Mark is proud to be both B Corp and Regenified Certified – milestones driven by the sustainability leadership at Star Hill Farm, home of the Maker's Mark Distillery, which strives to be the most endearing, culturally rich and environmentally responsible homeplace in the world.

Alexandra Pacula (b. 1979, Poland) is a cityscape and landscape artist, focusing on realism through oil painting. She received her BFA from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, completing her MFA in painting and drawing at Montclair State University in New Jersey. Pacula is fascinated by light and its transformations. About her painting she says, "My work investigates a world of visual intoxication; it captures moments of enchantment, which are associated with urban nightlife… I recreate the feeling of dizziness and confusion by letting the paint blur and allowing shapes to dissolve. I suggest motion in order to slow down the scene and capture the fleeting moments, which tend to be forgotten."

Represented by Gallery Henoch in New York, Alexandra Pacula's work is in several public and corporate collections, including Harvard Law School, PACE University, and Tohokushinsha Film Corporation in Tokyo. She has frequently exhibited in solo and group exhibitions.

Media Contact:

Gabrielle Tutheridge, Articulate

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WE MAKE OUR WHISKY CAREFULLY. PLEASE ENJOY IT THAT WAY.

Maker's Mark® Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whisky, 56.65-59.4% Alc./Vol. ©2026 Maker's Mark Distillery, Inc., Loretto, KY.

SOURCE Maker's Mark