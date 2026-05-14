Sustains >90% on-time performance throughout April, records encouraging passenger demand, and provides flexibility and value for travellers

SYDNEY, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines continues to focus on operational consistency and customer flexibility amid today's evolving operating environment.

Malaysia Airlines Maintains Focus on Operational Consistency and Greater Flexibility for Travellers

The airline maintained on-time performance (OTP) above 90% throughout April, marking the second consecutive month of average OTP above the 90% level, while consistently exceeding its 85% target since January 2026. This sustained performance reflects ongoing operational improvements across the network, including enhancements to boarding processes and on-ground support, contributing to a smoother and more dependable travel experience for customers.

Customer demand has also remained encouraging. In March, year-on-year (YoY) passenger traffic increased by 30%, with positive momentum continuing into April as traffic grew by 8% YoY. The sustained growth reflects stable underlying demand for travel across key markets, even as the broader air travel environment continues to evolve.

Bryan Foong, Chief Executive Officer of Airline Business from Malaysia Aviation Group, said, "We recognise that travellers today are navigating a more uncertain environment, and that reliability and flexibility remain important when planning their journeys. Our focus continues to be on delivering safe and dependable operations, while providing our customers the flexibility and support they need as travel patterns continue to evolve. The operational consistency we have seen in recent months, together with continued customer demand across key markets, is an encouraging reflection of the steady progress being made across the airline. Above all, our priority is to ensure customers feel supported and confident throughout their journey with us."

Recognising that travellers are increasingly seeking both assurance and value, Malaysia Airlines has introduced its "Now Boarding" campaign across key markets. The campaign brings together customer-focused offerings designed to support more flexible and confident travel decisions.

Central to this is the airline's Flex fare family, which allows unlimited flight changes with no extra fees, providing greater peace of mind should plans evolve. For families planning their holidays, Malaysia Airlines also offers child fares alongside dedicated onboard activity packs for young travellers, helping create a more enjoyable and seamless travel experience for families. Customers who book directly via the Malaysia Airlines website or official mobile app can also enjoy exclusive benefits*, including 5% savings on flights for Enrich members, up to AUD 75 off with Amex and PayPal Pay in 4 services, ensuring they get more value out of their journey.

The airline's progress is further reflected in the continued growth of its brand value. In the latest Airlines 50 2026 report by Brand Finance, Malaysia Airlines recorded the highest brand value growth among Malaysian carriers. Brand value increased by 27% to USD771 million, with the airline climbing four places to rank 41st globally, supported by sustained recovery and a continued focus on delivering a premium, customer-centric experience.

Malaysia Airlines will continue building on these efforts as it strengthens the overall travel experience for customers across its network.

*Terms and conditions apply. For more information and to book your flights, visit www.malaysiaairlines.com

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering premium and full-service travel options to, from, and within the country. As the gateway to Asia and beyond, the airline carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse heritage. Malaysia Airlines embodies the nation's rich traditions, cultures, and cuisines, delivering an unparalleled experience through its signature Malaysian Hospitality across every customer touchpoint.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) – a global aviation organisation comprising a range of aviation and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs.

As a member of the oneworld® alliance, Malaysia Airlines offers enhanced connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.malaysiaairlines.com or download the Malaysia Airlines app for the latest promotions at your fingertips.

SOURCE Malaysia Airlines