Malaysia Airlines Offers Exclusive Online-Only Deals with Up to 15% Off Flights

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Airlines invites travellers to unlock incredible savings, with discounts of up to 15% off across all routes, exclusively available for purchases made directly on Malaysia Airlines' website. From now until 2 December 2024, grab these online deals and book your travels beginning now* until 31 October 2025; making it the perfect opportunity to plan your upcoming adventures well into the new year.

With the launch of its latest global campaign, 'MH Online Specials', Malaysia Airlines inspires travellers to go digital and embark on their next adventure through enhanced booking features found conveniently on the airline's website and mobile app. By booking directly, travellers will enjoy a customised and seamless travel experience, from selecting preferred seats to pre-ordering their favourite meals. Travellers can also enjoy flexibility at their fingertips and peace of mind with free refunds and complimentary rebooking options, taking ownership of their travel plans.

Families can also take advantage of special child discounts, making family travel more accessible in creating cherished memories together. The airline recently launched the MH Young Explorers Club, which offers young travellers aged 12 and below with a range of exclusive privileges, including dedicated priority check-in counters, family boarding privileges, and thoughtfully curated kids' menus available both in-flight and at the airline's Golden Lounges in KLIA Terminal 1.

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) said, "Our digital-first strategy is built on the premise of empowering our customers to take control of their travel experience. Through this campaign, we are encouraging travellers to purchase their tickets directly through our website or app and reap the benefits while enjoying unparalleled flexibility. This is in line with our efforts in ensuring a seamless journey and reinforcing Malaysia Airlines as the preferred choice for travel, as the gateway to Asia and beyond."

With destinations across Malaysia Airlines' extensive network as the gateway to Asia and beyond, passengers can explore vibrant cities, breathtaking landscapes, and serene discoveries, while indulging in the comfort and convenience on board Malaysian Hospitality.

For those seeking luxury and convenience in their journey, Malaysia Airlines' Business Class fare offers an unparalleled travel experience with perks such as a 40kg check-in baggage allowance, two 7kg cabin baggage allowance, and free seat selection at no extra cost. With priority treatment throughout check-in, boarding, and baggage collection, along with exclusive access to the airline's exclusive Golden Lounges at KL International Airport Terminal 1 and, Private Terminal Transfer Service – every aspect of the journey is designed for comfort and ease.

The campaign ends on 2 December 2024, but the best fares continue to be available on Malaysia Airlines' website or through Malaysia Airlines' appointed trade partners, ensuring travellers have flexibility and choice when planning their next journey.

For more information and to book your next holiday, visit the official Malaysia Airlines website or download the app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips anytime and anywhere!

*Travel Period:

Starting 25 November 2024 ( Hong Kong/China /ASEAN/Peninsular Malaysia only)

Starting 1 January 2025 (All destinations)

About Malaysia Airlines

Malaysia Airlines is the national carrier of Malaysia, offering the best way to fly to, from and around Malaysia through its premium and full-service offerings. Malaysia Airlines carries up to 40,000 guests daily on memorable journeys inspired by Malaysia's diverse richness. As the nation's flag bearer, it embodies the incredible diversity of Malaysia; capturing its rich traditions, cultures and cuisines via its inimitable Malaysian Hospitality across all customer touch points.

Since September 2015, the airline has been owned and operated by Malaysia Airlines Berhad. It is part of the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), a global aviation organisation that comprises of different aviation business and lifestyle travel solution portfolios aimed at serving global air travel needs. The airline is committed to facilitating safe and seamless travels by placing safety and hygiene as the anchor across all end-to-end consumer touchpoints in line with its MHFlySafe initiative. Via its alliance with oneworld®, Malaysia Airlines offers superior connectivity to more than 900 destinations in 170 territories across the globe. For more information, please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com and download the Malaysia Airlines app to get the latest promotions conveniently at your fingertips.

