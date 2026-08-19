MALAYSIA AND BANGLADESH TRANSLATE LEADERS' COMMITMENT INTO HEALTHCARE COOPERATION

Health Ministry Seeks Affordable Malaysian Healthcare for Bangladeshi Patients

DHAKA, Bangladesh, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A delegation from Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), led by H.E. Mohd Shuhada Othman, High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, met with H.E. Sardar Md. Sakhawat Husain, Honourable Minister of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh, at his office to further advance healthcare cooperation between Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Malaysia and Bangladesh Have Strengthened Healthcare Cooperation to Advance Medical Tourism and Patient Access

The engagement forms part of MHTC's Working Visit and Engagement in Bangladesh from 17 to 20 August 2026 and builds on the momentum generated by the official visit of the Prime Minister of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to Malaysia on 22 June 2026. During the visit, the Leaders of both countries expressed optimism about expanding bilateral cooperation in the healthcare sector, particularly in conjunction with Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT2026).

The meeting provided an opportunity to explore avenues for closer collaboration in healthcare and medical tourism, while further strengthening the longstanding and friendly relations between Malaysia and Bangladesh. This commitment is underpinned by growing demand. Healthcare travel revenue from Bangladeshi healthcare travellers to Malaysia rose from RM2.2 million in Q1 2025 to RM2.7 million in Q1 2026, representing a 22.7 per cent increase and highlighting the growing potential of Bangladesh as an important market for Malaysian healthcare.

"Malaysia and Bangladesh have built more than five decades of partnership, and in June our leaders agreed to extend that partnership into healthcare. Our responsibility now is to translate that commitment into practical cooperation, not only in healthcare travel, but in the exchange of skills, standards and knowledge that strengthens both our systems," said Dato' Suriaghandi Suppiah, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC.

The Honourable Minister emphasised the importance of making Malaysian healthcare more accessible and affordable to the wider population in Bangladesh, including through competitive pricing and, where possible, special packages. He also stressed the importance of establishing clear and effective communication channels between patients and hospitals to ensure a smooth healthcare journey. Malaysia's combination of medical excellence, accessibility, and a Muslim-friendly environment, supported by high safety standards, specialised healthcare services, and Malaysian hospitality, provides a strong foundation for meeting these needs. Malaysia's established healthcare ecosystem, regulated under the Ministry of Health Malaysia, together with its patient-centred approach, further provides patients and their families with confidence throughout their healthcare journey.

Representing Irving Aviation, MHTC's local partner in Bangladesh, HBM Lutfur Rahman highlighted the benefits that Malaysian healthcare can offer Bangladeshi patients, including access to experienced specialists and established medical institutions, as well as Malaysia's Muslim-friendly environment, halal food, and renowned hospitality.

Under MYMT2026, themed "Healing Meets Hospitality", MHTC will continue to expand its engagement in Bangladesh through potential healthcare awareness and educational programmes, participation by Malaysian healthcare institutions in relevant initiatives, specialist consultation and second-opinion programmes, and further government-to-government and institutional engagements. MHTC will continue working with Bangladeshi health authorities, healthcare institutions and professionals throughout MYMT2026 to establish durable, mutually beneficial partnerships that strengthen healthcare cooperation between Malaysia and Bangladesh.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Siti Hamidah Mohd Najib

Senior Executive, PR and Media

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+603 8776 6168

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Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

Head, Communications

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[email protected]

Abid Rahman Rafsan

+8801762001467

Irving Aviation Ltd.

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 91 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation's first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry's significant contribution to the national economy.

MHTC's website: https://www.malaysiahealthcare.org.

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council