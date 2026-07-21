MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE BROUGHT MALAYSIA'S LEADING HOSPITALS TO HONG KONG'S MOST INFLUENTIAL HEALTHCARE AUDIENCE

HONG KONG, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As healthcare travellers place increasing importance on trust, quality, and patient experience, Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), under the Malaysia Healthcare brand, successfully concluded MH Week Hong Kong 2026 as part of the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT 2026) campaign themed Healing Meets Hospitality. The programme brought together leading Malaysian healthcare providers to engage one of Asia's most discerning and internationally connected audiences, reinforcing Malaysia's position as a preferred healthcare destination. Known for its affluent population, international outlook, and strong preference for quality services, Hong Kong represents an important market for healthcare providers seeking to engage consumers who value trusted medical expertise, convenience, and personalised care. The city's well-travelled population and extensive regional connectivity make it a strategic platform for Malaysian healthcare providers to showcase their capabilities to audiences actively exploring healthcare options beyond their home market.

Malaysia Healthcare Strengthens Presence in Hong Kong, Showcasing World-Class Care to One of Asia's Most Influential Healthcare Markets

The growing appeal of Malaysia Healthcare among Chinese healthcare travellers further underscores the importance of engaging influential markets such as Hong Kong. In 2025, healthcare travel revenue from China surpassed RM200 million for the first time, reflecting growing confidence in Malaysia's healthcare offerings and increasing demand for quality care abroad. Between 2023 and 2025, the market recorded an average annual revenue growth of 31% and volume growth of 20%, with momentum continuing into 2026 as first-quarter revenue and healthcare traveller volume grew by 23% and 17%, respectively. These encouraging trends highlight the importance of maintaining meaningful engagement with audiences who value trusted healthcare experiences and influence healthcare travel decisions across the region.

Commenting on the successful conclusion of MH Week Hong Kong, MHTC Chief Executive Officer Suriaghandi Suppiah said the programme provided Malaysian healthcare providers with a valuable opportunity to engage a highly informed audience that places considerable emphasis on quality, trust, and service excellence.

"Hong Kong is a market where healthcare consumers are sophisticated, internationally exposed, and increasingly discerning in their expectations. MH Week Hong Kong provided an important platform for Malaysia Healthcare to demonstrate the strengths that continue to attract healthcare travellers from around the world while fostering meaningful engagement with key stakeholders in the market," he said.

A key highlight of MH Week Hong Kong was the participation of leading Malaysian healthcare institutions representing a broad spectrum of specialities, from cardiology and oncology to fertility, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and preventive health screening. Through a series of curated networking sessions, business engagements, and market outreach activities, participating hospitals connected directly with consumers, healthcare facilitators, insurers, corporate networks, and referral partners, strengthening relationships and enhancing Malaysia Healthcare's visibility in a market where trust, reputation, and recommendations play a significant role in healthcare decision-making.

Participating hospitals include

IHH Group – representing Prince Court Medical Centre & Gleneagles Hospital Kuala Lumpur

KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital

KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital &

Alpha IVF & Women's Specialist

The programme also reflects Malaysia Healthcare's continued efforts to strengthen its visibility among audiences seeking healthcare experiences that combine clinical excellence with compassion, accessibility, and patient-centred care. As the flagship campaign under MYMT 2026, Healing Meets Hospitality highlights Malaysia's ability to deliver high-quality treatment while ensuring that patients and their families experience a seamless, reassuring, and supportive healthcare journey.

MH Week Hong Kong formed part of Malaysia Healthcare's ongoing international market activation efforts under MYMT 2026. By bringing Malaysian healthcare providers closer to high-value audiences and trusted intermediaries in priority markets, the programme reinforced Malaysia's position as a preferred healthcare destination while creating new opportunities for future growth in healthcare travel.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Muhammad Rasydan Bin Ma'at

Head of Unit, PR and Media Unit

Communications

+603 8776 6168

[email protected]

Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

Head, Communications

+603 8776 6168

[email protected]

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 82 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation's first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry's significant contribution to the national economy. MHTC's website: https://www.malaysiahealthcare.org .

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council