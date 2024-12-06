Malaysia-China International Brand Conference: A Resounding Success in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 28, 2024, according to 17PR reports, the Malaysia-China International Brand Conference was successfully held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. Marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, over 150 representatives from Fortune Global 500 companies, government, academia, including brand managers, elite professionals and marketing experts, convened to deeply explore the pivotal role of brands in driving regional business growth. The conference also aimed to enhance exchanges between Chinese and Malaysian enterprises, fostering win-win cooperation and value sharing.

Welcome Speech by Yin Xiaodong, Dean of the Golden Flag Brand Research Institute Guest of Honour’s Keynote YB Dato Haji Mohammad Yusof Bin Apdal Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation

The event was hosted by the Golden Flag Brand Research Institute, co-organized by the ASEAN Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation, and received significant support from the Malaysia-China Business Council and the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies. Key participants included YB Dato Haji Mohammad Yusof Bin Apdal, Deputy Minister of Science,Technology and Innovation, Ni Qingjiu, President of China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, Dato Beh Hang Kong, Director of Malaysia-China Business Council, and Dato Mike Loh, President of the ASEAN Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation.

Ms. Yin Xiaodong, Dean of the Golden Flag Brand Research Institute, delivered the welcome speech. Ms.Yin emphasized that the Golden Flag Brand Research Institute advocates for brand elevation, growth, and social value through the Golden Flag Award for brand communication. She expressed hope that this conference would use branding as a link to promote cross-cultural exchange and cooperation, building a bridge for business exchanges between China, Malaysia, and the entire Southeast Asian region, while exploring new paths for the internationalization of brands.

Yu Yunquan, Vice President of China International Communications Group and President of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies (ACCWS), made suggestions for enhancing China-Malaysia exchanges, strengthen economic and trade cooperation, cultural and personnel exchanges, and deepen engagement for think tanks and youth participation. He proposed to entrepreneurs in both countries to seize opportunities, strengthen industrial collaboration, share development dividends, and engage in more third-party market cooperation.

Dato Beh Hang Kong, Director of Malaysia-China Business Council, highlighted in his speech that, in the era of deepening globalization, cross-border brand communication has become an important force in driving economic growth and enhancing cultural understanding. This conference is a valuable platform where business elites from both countries can strategize on development and chart a shared future.

Ni Qingjiu, President of China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia, said in his address that business collaboration is an effective means of fostering cross-cultural exchange, and brand recognition is a key reflection of such cooperation. This conference brought together government officials and entrepreneurs from China and Malaysia to jointly explore brand development strategies and share successful experiences. He expressed confidence that dialogue and cooperation will significantly expand new business opportunities, unearth cooperation potential, and secure mutual benefits for enterprises from both countries.

YB Dato Haji Mohammad Yusof Bin Apdal, Deputy Minister of Science,Technology and Innovation, stated in his speech that China-Malaysia technological cooperation has been fruitful, with joint research projects, technology transfer, and talent cultivation significantly contributing to the economic and social development of both nations. Collaboration in the electric vehicle industry, in particular, stands out as an example of technological excellence and sustainable innovation. Looking forward, he expressed confidence that the two countries would deepen their partnership and create limitless possibilities.

At the subsequent launch ceremony, YB Dato Haji Mohammad Yusof Bin Apdal (Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation), Yin Xiaodong (Dean of the Golden Flag Brand Research Institute), Yu Yunquan (Vice President of China International Communications Group and President of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies), Ni Qingjiu (President of China Enterprises Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia), Dato Beh Hang Kong ( Director of Malaysia-China Business Council ), and Dato Mike Loh (President of the ASEAN Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation) jointly inaugurated the "International Communication Project on Digitalization and Intelligentization Empowering Brand Development."

The "International Communication Project on Digitalization and Intelligentization Empowering Brand Development" was jointly initiated by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies and the Golden Flag Brand Research Institute. Leveraging the "Contemporary China and World Knowledge Sharing Program" of the ACCWS and the "Brand Empowerment Future Talent Program" of the Golden Flag Brand Research Institute, the project continuously unearths and showcases successful international communication cases of outstanding brands across the digital economy sectors,including internet services, e-commerce, digital finance, and artificial intelligence, through case collection and dialogue exchange. By expanding the technological boundaries of international brand communication, the project collaborates with globally renowned business schools, vocational education institutions, and talent training organizations to bring research outcomes directly to the forefront of cultivating future talent for international business and industry communication.

"Sustainable Development" ESG Session: Paving the Way Towards a Green Future

The conference featured a special session on "Sustainable Development," which attracted significant attention. Representatives from Chinese and Malaysian enterprises shared their best practices and innovative case studies in the field of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

Tian Jufang, General Manager of the Brand Culture Department and Press Spokesperson at China Communications Construction Company(CCCC), shared insights on the company's experience and contributions to advancing ESG development within the Belt and Road Initiative.

Tian Jufang highlighted that CCCC prioritizes technological innovation, strengthens compliance management, and values cultural exchange and connection with communities. In the area of green and low-carbon development, the company focuses on building green standard systems, promoting sustainable construction, and developing projects such as clean hydropower stations to provide clean energy to local residents, reduce carbon emissions, and share green benefits, demonstrating its ESG strategies and achievements in overseas investments.

Azira Azizan, General Manager of Policy&Regulation, Corporate Sustainability at PETRONAS, delved into how ESG initiatives are paving the way for a sustainable energy future.

Azira explained that PETRONAS actively implements ESG practices and is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company has adopted an energy transition strategy that balances national energy security with sustainability responsibilities, implements four major decarbonization initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and invests in carbon capture and storage facilities.

Capping off the ESG session, Zhang Jiuan, Director of Research Management and International Cooperation Department at the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, unveiled the report titled "ESG Performance and Development Trends in Transnational Corporations (2024).

Roundtable Forum: Business drives cross-cultural communication

The subsequent roundtable forum, moderated by Founder of VisionWe Consultants, Geoff Li, featured engaging and in-depth discussions with three distinguished guests: Dato Mike Loh (President of the ASEAN Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation), Yang Meihong (Vice President of Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, Ford China), and Lisy Lee (Chief Representative of PETRONAS Beijing Representative Office). The forum revolved around the theme of "Business drives cross-cultural communication."

The panelists delved into how multinational corporations in China and Malaysia can navigate potential conflicts arising from cultural differences through robust communication mechanisms. They emphasized the importance of respect, active listening, and humility in cross-cultural communication. The discussion highlighted that multinational companies must adapt to local conditions, integrate global strategies with local needs, and work closely with partners while respecting languages, religions, and cultures.

International Brand Sharing: Showcasing Brand Charm and Innovation

During the Malaysia-China International Brand Case Presentation segment, notable speakers shared valuable insights and vivid case studies. These included Dato Mike Loh (President of the ASEAN Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation), Amy Zhao (Pandora Catering Group Founder & CEO), Georgie Du (Chief Operating Officer of the Malaysia-China Business Council), Edward Tsaur (Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Avnet Asia Pacific), Gao Yashuang (General Manager of Xiamen Airline Malaysia Office), Karen Tan (Marketing Manager of Midea Scott & English Electronics Sdn Bhd), and Cathy Yue (CEO of Beijing TengJoy Communications,.ltd, Ex-Managing Director of Edelman China Brand Communications).

The presentations covered a wide range of industries, including technology, food and beverage, aviation, and home appliances, providing valuable opportunities for Chinese and Malaysian enterprises to learn from one another.

Deepening Cross-Cultural Exchange to Foster New Chapters of Business Growth

The Malaysia-China International Brand Conference was not only a grand brand showcase event but also a pivotal platform for in-depth discussions on the significance of cross-cultural exchange in driving business growth, as well as for sharing successful case studies between China and Malaysia. Participants widely agreed that effective cross-cultural exchange has become an indispensable core element in driving business growth.

Throughout the conference, enterprises from both countries engaged in profound discussions and practical exchanges on brand internationalization and cross-cultural marketing strategies. These activities not only enhanced their understanding of each other's market environments but also yielded valuable experiences and insights in brand building, technological innovation, and market expansion. These achievements undoubtedly provide highly valuable references and insights for business collaboration and growth between China and Malaysia, as well as between China and Southeast Asian countries.

2024 Golden Flag Award Ceremony Held Overseas for the First Time

On November 28, 2024, the 15th Golden Flag Award Ceremony was successfully held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, marking the first time the ceremony has been conducted abroad. The 2024 Golden Flag Award announced winners across seven major categories and 32 submission directions. The awarded cases illuminated the positive outcomes achieved by globally renowned brands in their quest to explore "future growth potential." Notably, the 2024 Golden Flag Award introduced the "ASEAN Outstanding Organization Award" to honor business associations that have made exceptional contributions to promoting cultural and economic exchanges between China, Malaysia, and the Southeast Asian region. Representatives from the Malaysia-China Business Council and the ASEAN Retail-Chains & Franchise Federation received this honor, highlighting their remarkable achievements in fostering cultural exchange between China and Malaysia and in advancing economic and cultural development within the ASEAN region.

About the Golden Flag Brand Research Institute:

Established in 2010, the Golden Flag Brand Research Institute is dedicated to providing brand strategy consulting, consumer research, market trend reports, and international communication consulting services for both domestic and international enterprises operating in the Chinese market. The institute has established partnerships with renowned Chinese universities and 32 professional associations in the communication field worldwide, comprising over 140 experts from academia and Fortune 500 companies.

Organized by the Golden Flag Brand Research Institute, the Golden Flag Award is among China's leading brand communication accolades. Since its inception in 2010, the award has aimed to showcase the finest commercial communication cases in the Chinese market and introduce these exemplary cases to the world through publications. The English case collections of the Golden Flag Award have been adopted as reference materials by 115 business schools globally, facilitating a better understanding of Chinese business culture and promoting cross-cultural exchange and cooperation among global brands.

As a professional platform in the global brand communication field, the Golden Flag Award anticipates showcasing more outstanding international brand cases, strengthening business as the most robust and cohesive link between nations, and collectively advancing cross-regional and cross-cultural endeavors to provide superior products and services worldwide.

