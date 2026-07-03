Malaysia Faces Rising Childhood Myopia Challenge: VISTA Eye Specialist, EssilorLuxottica, UiTM and SK Jalan U3 Join Forces to Protect Children's Vision

School-based initiative identifies vision problems in 1 in 2 students screened, while providing specialist eye screening, prescription spectacles and preventive healthcare directly to students and families

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Childhood myopia (short-sightedness) is becoming one of the fastest-growing public health challenges worldwide. Research by the Brien Holden Vision Institute estimates that nearly half of the world's population—around five billion people—will be myopic by 2050, increasing the risk of serious eye diseases such as retinal detachment, glaucoma and myopic macular degeneration later in life.

Pictured from left (fourth onwards): Dr Ishaq Bin Abdul Hakim, Consultant Ophthalmologist of VISTA Eye Specialist; Wong Kok Yoong, Commercial Head of EssilorLuxottica; En. Md Hishamuddin, Headmaster of SK Jalan U3; Ms Tan Chin-Ching, CEO of VISTA Eye Specialist; and Dr Nur Sabrina, Head of Department, UiTM, during the Program Komuniti Kesihatan Mata held on 13 June 2026 at Dewan SK Jalan U3.

While myopia is increasingly common, many children continue to struggle with undetected vision problems that affect their learning, confidence and everyday life. As more time is spent on digital devices and less outdoors, eye care professionals are seeing children develop myopia at younger ages than before, making early detection and intervention more important than ever.

To raise awareness and improve access to children's eye care, VISTA Eye Specialist, together with EssilorLuxottica Malaysia, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) and SK Jalan U3, organised Program Kesihatan Mata Komuniti 2026, bringing specialist eye care services directly into the school community.

Held at Dewan SK Jalan U3, the programme benefited more than 250 parents, teachers and community members, while 150 students underwent comprehensive eye examinations conducted by ophthalmologists, optometrists and trained eye care professionals.

The screening found that 75 students (50.0%) had vision problems, with 71 students (47.3%) requiring prescription spectacles. A further 8 students (5.3%) were referred for further ophthalmic assessment. The findings highlight that nearly 1 in 2 students screened had myopia requiring vision correction, underscoring the importance of regular school-based eye screening and early intervention.

Through the generous support of EssilorLuxottica Malaysia, 200 pairs of prescription spectacles valued at approximately RM40,000 were provided to eligible students, helping children with refractive errors see clearly and participate more confidently both inside and outside the classroom. The programme represented a total community investment of approximately RM42,500.

"Children shouldn't struggle in school simply because they cannot see clearly," said Tan Chin-Ching, Chief Executive Officer of VISTA Eye Specialist.

"We're seeing children becoming myopic at younger ages than ever before. The encouraging news is that early detection and appropriate intervention can significantly improve long-term eye health. By bringing comprehensive eye screening directly into schools, we're helping children receive the care they need before vision problems begin affecting their education, confidence and future opportunities."

Mr. Wong Kok Yoong, Commercial Head, EssilorLuxottica Malaysia, said:

"Good vision plays a vital role in a child's learning and development, yet many children continue to struggle simply because they have never had their eyes checked. Through partnerships like this, we can bring quality eye care directly into the community and help children receive the support they need at an early stage.

At EssilorLuxottica, we believe no child should be held back by poor vision. We're proud to work alongside VISTA Eye Specialist, UiTM and SK Jalan U3 to improve awareness of childhood myopia, encourage regular eye screening and provide prescription spectacles to children who need them. When healthcare providers, educators and industry work together, we can make a meaningful difference to children's lives."

Beyond comprehensive eye examinations, the programme adopted a holistic approach to preventive healthcare. In collaboration with Qualitas Health, attendees also received basic health screening, PEKA B40 assessments, Health Screening Programme (HSP) services, dental check-ups, InBody body composition analysis, influenza vaccinations, as well as scaling and polishing services, encouraging families to take a proactive approach towards their overall health.

The initiative also strengthened collaboration between healthcare and higher education. Lecturers and optometry students from UiTM worked alongside VISTA's ophthalmologists and optometrists throughout the programme, gaining valuable hands-on clinical experience while reinforcing the importance of compassionate, community-centred healthcare.

Program Kesihatan Mata Komuniti 2026 demonstrates how collaboration between healthcare providers, academia, schools and industry can create lasting community impact. By combining specialist expertise, education and corporate social responsibility, the initiative extends beyond eye screening—it helps children receive timely care before preventable vision problems affect their learning and development.

As childhood myopia continues to rise globally, VISTA Eye Specialist remains committed to expanding community eye screening programmes, increasing public awareness of children's eye health and working alongside partners to make quality eye care more accessible throughout Malaysia.

About VISTA Eye Specialist

Established in 1999, VISTA Eye Specialist is one of Malaysia's leading eye specialist groups, providing comprehensive eye care through a nationwide network of specialist centres.

Its services include cataract surgery, laser vision correction, refractive surgery, glaucoma management, retinal care, paediatric ophthalmology, dry eye treatment and myopia management. Recognised by Newsweek as one of Asia's Top Private Hospitals & Clinics 2026, VISTA continues to advance accessible, evidence-based eye care through clinical excellence, innovation and community engagement.

SOURCE VISTA Eye Specialist