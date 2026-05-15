Malaysia Healthcare Week Myanmar 2026 Opens in Yangon with Leading Hospitals Showcasing Specialised Care for Myanmar Patients

YANGON, Myanmar and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia Healthcare Week Yangon 2026 is officially launched today at Park Royal Yangon, bringing together leading Malaysian hospitals to connect directly with Myanmar patients, healthcare professionals, and industry partners. The four-day initiative, led by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), comes amid a 117% increase in the number of Myanmar health tourists who travelled to Malaysia for treatment in 2025.

From left: Mr Muhd Hairi Bin Zainal Abidin, Trade Commissioner of MATRADE’s ASEAN & Oceania Section; Mr Hew Tse Hou, Chargé d’Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar; and Mr Lokman Izam Abd Aziz, MHTC’s Vice President of Marketing & Communications during the launch of Malaysia Healthcare Week Yangon 2026 at Park Royal Yangon on 15 May 2026.

Held at Park Royal Yangon from 14 to 17 May 2026, the initiative is part of Malaysia's broader efforts under the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026 campaign, themed Healing Meets Hospitality, which aims to position Malaysia as the preferred global destination for medical tourism.

The event brings together leading Malaysian healthcare providers, including the National Heart Institute (IJN), Subang Jaya Medical Centre, Alpha IVF, Sunway Medical Centre Penang, Prince Court Medical Centre, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur, and KPJ Healthcare Group, showcasing Malaysia's comprehensive range of specialised treatments and patient-centred care.

The initiative comes at a time of rising demand for healthcare services abroad among Myanmar patients. In 2025, the number of health tourists from Myanmar grew by 117%, from 2,901 to 6,285, while the total number of healthcare travellers exceeded 44,000 — reflecting growing confidence in cross-border healthcare and in Malaysia's capabilities as a trusted destination.

MHTC's Chief Executive Officer, Suriaghandi Suppiah, said the initiative reflects Malaysia's long-term commitment to the region.

"Myanmar patients are choosing Malaysia because they trust our clinical standards and the care experience we provide. Malaysia Healthcare Week Yangon is about deepening that trust — connecting patients with our best hospitals and specialists, and building partnerships that ensure seamless, quality care long after the event ends," said Suppiah.

The programme features moderated forums with hospital leaders, insurers, and healthcare administrators; a session addressing embassy officials, expatriate communities, and NGOs; and a Malaysia-Myanmar Clinical Exchange dinner bringing together the medical fraternity from both countries. The weekend's public-facing health expo will offer free consultations and health talks on men's and women's health, wellness, and longevity.

Malaysia Healthcare Week Yangon 2026 is part of a series of regional activations under MYMT 2026. As Malaysia expands its healthcare travel outreach across Southeast Asia, the initiative reinforces the country's position as a trusted long-term healthcare partner — where Healing Meets Hospitality.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact:

Mohamad Shahizam Fauzi

Head, Communications

+603 8776 6168

[email protected]

Siti Hamidah Mohd Najib

Senior Executive, Communications

+603 8776 6168

[email protected]

About Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), established in 2009 under the purview of the Ministry of Health (MOH) Malaysia, is entrusted with developing and nurturing the "Malaysia Healthcare" brand. MHTC enhances, coordinates, and promotes Malaysia's healthcare travel industry by fostering industry collaborations and building valuable public-private partnerships both domestically and internationally. With 80 member hospitals nationwide, MHTC continues to elevate the healthcare travel ecosystem through strong branding, seamless patient experiences, and strategic market initiatives. In line with these efforts, MHTC is spearheading the Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism (MYMT) 2026, the nation's first dedicated year to celebrate and advance healthcare travel. MYMT 2026 serves as a milestone initiative to showcase Malaysia's world-class healthcare offerings, strengthen its position as the premier global healthcare destination, and highlight the industry's significant contribution to the national economy.

More information can be found at https://www.malaysiahealthcare.org .

SOURCE Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC)