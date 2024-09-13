Malaysia Tongnan Lemon Trading Center Officially Opens

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from iChongqing. September 10, the Malaysia Tongnan Lemon Trading Center officially commenced operations. The ribbon was jointly cut by Wen Tianping, Secretary of the CPC Chongqing Tongnan District Committee; DR RAJA PUTRA SHAH, a member of the Malaysian royal family; Dato' Seri Joseph Kow, CEO of the AEI International Berhad; Dato' Nonee Ashirin Binti Dato' Mohd Radzi, Chairman of Global Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd; and Wu Lihong, President of RNG.

Known as the "Internat "China's Organic Lemon Capital," Tongnan is striving to establish the brand "Tongnan Lemon, China's No. 1" and leverage the development potential of the lemon industry. Tongnan has built China's first virus-free lemon seedling center in the western region, with 21,333 hectares of lemon plantations producing 350,000 tons annually. With lemon products already exported to over 30 countries and regions, Tongnan now accounts for 45% of China's lemon market.

The Malaysia Tongnan Lemon Trading Center is located in Kuala Lumpur. The center displays a array of lemon-based products, such as probiotic lemon beverages, freeze-dried slices and pectin gummies, showcasing the latest technological advancements in Tongnan's lemon industry. The center has already attracted many local Malaysians who are eager to experience and explore these products.

"Lemon plays an essential role in our daily meals, not only as a seasoning but also for its unique flavor," said a Kuala Lumpur resident. She enjoys using lemons directly in cooking to enhance the sweet and tangy taste of her dishes. "I hope to visit Tongnan one day," she added.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, celebrated as the Year of China-Malaysia Friendship. The official opening of the Malaysia Tongnan Lemon Trading Center represents a strategic move to strengthen the Tongnan Lemon brand and expand its reach into overseas markets. The center integrates exhibition, trade, and business services, providing a space for Malaysian customers to purchase and bulk-order Tongnan lemon products, while also allowing them to experience the ecology, technology, and culture of Tongnan firsthand.

"We hope this trading center will serve as a new platform for Tongnan lemons to enter Malaysia, a new link to strengthen our economic cooperation and a new window for deepening exchange and collaboration," said Wen Tianping. He explained that the center will be used to establish a two-way investment service platform and allow more Tongnan products to enter Malaysia.

