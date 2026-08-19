MALAYSIA WELCOMES ITS FIRST 7 DAYS BRAND AS JIN JIANG HOTELS (MALAYSIA) EYES VISIT MALAYSIA 2026 GROWTH

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jin Jiang Hotels (Malaysia) together with its local hospitality partner Nexa Hospitality Sdn. Bhd. introduced its 7 Days brand to Malaysia last year. The opening of the first 7 Days Premium Hotel Hang Lekiu in Kuala Lumpur marks Jin Jiang Hotels (Malaysia)'s first operational project in Malaysia and a new phase in its Southeast Asia expansion.

On the opening day, representatives from Tourism Malaysia, Jin Jiang Hotels (Malaysia), Jin Jiang Hotels China Region, Nexa Hospitality and project partners gathered to jointly unveil 7 Days Premium Hotel Hang Lekiu. A traditional lion dance was also held to celebrate the hotel's official opening and convey best wishes for the development of the 7 Days brand in Malaysia.

Nexa Hospitality Sdn. Bhd. is a Malaysian hotel investment, development and management company specialising in hotel investment, brand partnerships and hotel operations management, with a focus on advancing international hotel brands in the Malaysian market. Jin Jiang Hotels (Malaysia) and Nexa Hospitality have signed a total of 11 projects, comprising nine in Malaysia and two in Indonesia, covering multiple hotel developments, including projects under the 7 Days brand. Nexa Hospitality sees strong potential in the digitalised guest experience and smart hospitality capabilities that the 7 Days brand has developed in China, and aims to adapt these strengths to meet the needs of local travellers.

The opening of 7 Days Premium Hotel Hang Lekiu represents the first project under the partnership to officially commence operations, marking an important milestone in the collaboration and laying the foundation for the continued development of the 7 Days brand in Malaysia.

The opening comes as Malaysia continues to build strong tourism momentum under Visit Malaysia 2026-2027, which aims to attract 47 million international tourist arrivals and generate RM147.1 billion in tourism receipts this year. In the first quarter of 2026 itself, Malaysia recorded 10.65 million international visitor arrivals, up 5.4% from a year earlier, while arrivals from China grew over 25% year-on-year to 1.41 million, making it Malaysia's strongest growth market among major source markets.[1]

As an economy hotel brand under Jin Jiang Hotels with more than 20 years of history, the 7 Days brand continues to build on its strengths in affordable, well-designed and comfortable stay experiences, to serve travellers who value practicality, convenience and consistent quality. As of December 2025, the brand had expanded to more than 300 cities across China and overseas markets, with over 1,800 hotels in operation and a total portfolio exceeding 2,400 properties.

As part of its Malaysia debut, the 7 Days brand has also introduced a refreshed localised brand identity, including a new logo developed for the Malaysia market. The updated branding reflects a more contemporary expression of the brand while retaining its core promise of simplicity, reliability and convenience.

Located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, 7 Days Premium Hotel Hang Lekiu places guests within easy reach of the city's heritage attractions, transport links and lifestyle destinations, including Masjid Jamek LRT Station, Pasar Seni, Central Market, Petaling Street, Merdeka Square and Kuala Lumpur Tower.

Centred on Smart Technology, Comfort and Everyday Travel Needs

The newly opened 7 Days Premium Hotel Hang Lekiu is positioned to provide travellers with a convenient, reliable and value-driven stay in Kuala Lumpur. The hotel offers practical room categories including Standard Twin, Standard King, Superior View Twin, Superior View Queen and Deluxe View King, while bringing Jin Jiang Hotels' technology-enabled hospitality experience to the Malaysian market for local and international travellers.

At the heart of the stay experience is a smarter and more efficient guest journey, reflecting Jin Jiang Hotels (Malaysia)'s focus on service efficiency and guest convenience. Self-check-in kiosks allow guests to complete the check-in process more quickly and reduce front-desk waiting time. At the same time, the front-desk team remains available to provide assistance where required, ensuring that the check-in experience is clear, smooth and reassuring.

Smart in-room controls also allow guests to manage their room environment more easily, integrating technology and everyday convenience into a simple and practical stay experience.

The hotel also features a 24-hour robot delivery service, enabling selected items to be delivered directly to guestrooms at any time. Together, these smart-service features place the 7 Days brand at the forefront of smart economy hospitality in Malaysia, offering guests a faster, smoother and more independent stay experience.

Guests can also access a range of essential facilities, including a gym, self-service laundry room, public washroom and a coffee house/breakfast area. The hotel further supports a seamless stay with high-speed WiFi, 24-hour hot water, a fresh-air system, e-wallet payment options. Members may also request a late-check-out until 2.00pm, subject to availability. In line with local travel needs, the hotel also offers Muslim-friendly features, including in-room prayer direction indicators and muslim-friendly breakfast options.

Globally, Jin Jiang Hotels operates across both full-service and limited-service hotel segments. As of 31 December 2025, Jin Jiang Hotels had more than 14100 hotels in operation globally, with over 1.36 million rooms, providing strong brand, operational and resource support for the entry and continued development of the 7 Days brand in Malaysia.

Jin Jiang Hotels' global hospitality ecosystem is also supported by the Jin Jiang Global Purchasing Platform (GPP). As the official procurement platform of Jin Jiang Hotels, GPP supports hotel development and operations through supply-chain services covering procurement, localisation and operating efficiency. Its overseas B2B platform now covers 75 countries, serves 633 hotels and has recorded orders exceeding RMB80 million. Across its domestic and overseas markets, the platform has achieved a cumulative transaction value of more than RMB16 billion, further strengthening Jin Jiang Hotels' overseas support capabilities from project development through to daily operations.

As part of its strategy to expand international market reach, the 7 Days brand will connect with regional and international travellers through multiple major online travel platforms, further strengthening its digital distribution capabilities. The hotel will be distributed through major platforms including Trip.com, Booking.com, Agoda, Traveloka and Tiket. Travellers from China may also book directly through the Jin Jiang Rewards app and WeChat mini programme, with access to member privileges and loyalty rewards.

The Malaysia debut of the 7 Days brand forms an important part of Jin Jiang's broader Southeast Asia strategy. Looking ahead, the company will position Malaysia as one of its core markets, alongside key markets including Indonesia and Vietnam, while continuing to explore growth opportunities across Southeast Asia.

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About Jin Jiang Hotels (Malaysia)

Jin Jiang Hotels (Malaysia) is the Malaysia division of Jin Jiang Hotels China Region, established to drive the development of Jin Jiang's hotel brands and operations in the Malaysian market. As part of Jin Jiang Hotels China Region's Southeast Asia expansion, Jin Jiang Hotels (Malaysia) works with local partners to introduce and develop hotel brands that cater to the needs of local and international travellers. Through its local market development, brand partnerships and operational capabilities, Jin Jiang Hotels (Malaysia) aims to strengthen Jin Jiang's presence in Malaysia while adapting its brands, hospitality experience and service offerings to local market needs. Looking ahead, Jin Jiang Hotels (Malaysia) will continue to explore opportunities to expand its portfolio and deepen its presence in Malaysia as part of Jin Jiang Hotels China Region's broader growth across Southeast Asia.

About the 7 Days Brand

Known as 7 Days Inn in China, the 7 Days brand is a well-established economy hotel brand under Jin Jiang Hotels with more than 20 years of history. The brand is committed to providing value-conscious travellers with value-for-money, practically designed and comfortable accommodation. As of December 2025, the 7 Days brand had expanded to more than 300 cities across China and overseas markets, with over 1,800 hotels in operation and a total portfolio exceeding 2,400 properties. With the opening of 7 Days Premium Hotel Hang Lekiu in Malaysia, the 7 Days brand has also introduced a refreshed localised brand identity, including a new logo that differs from its existing visual identity in China. The updated brand identity reflects a simple, reliable and contemporary positioning while retaining its brand proposition, "Relax for seven days, sleep well every day," and its continued commitment to providing travellers with reliable and convenient stay experiences.

SOURCE Jin Jiang Hotels (Malaysia)