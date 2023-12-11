Malaysian Fashion Industry Represented at The First Day of BRICS+ Fashion Summit Held in Moscow

MOSCOW, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRICS+ Fashion Summit takes place from 28 November to 2 December in Moscow. It was opened with the business program, participated by key officials of the fashion industry from BRICS+ countries including those from the SEA region. The guests also attended catwalk shows by Sadaels (Argentina). During the first day, the session with Jay Ishak, President of the Malaysian Official Designers' Association, happened in Moscow in Zaryadye Concert Hall: Entering international marketplaces. Waste of time or an important step in scaling up?

Dina Gorchakova (Project Manager for Digital Services Development at the Russian Export Center), Jay Ishak (President of the Malaysian Official Designers’ Association), and other notable speakers during the first day of BRICS+ Fashion Summit 2023

The moderator, Dina Gorchakova, Project Manager for Digital Services Development at the Russian Export Center, asked about the global trends and the impact they have, difficulties in going global, and the significance of global product promotion.

The first speaker was Jay Ishak, President of the Malaysian Official Designers' Association: 'I believe all designers aim for collaborations and cooperation with other countries. Simultaneously, it is important to remember about the countries' own traditions. Many designers considered their cultural heritage and integrated to modern garments. This is an essential component of authenticity and encouragement. You have to demonstrate that your trends are suitable in your target market,' she said. She believes in the importance of focusing on communications locally while simultaneously being open to explore international opportunities. Jay said that she eagerly anticipates Russian clothes to be exported to Asia.

Sergey Igishev, Export Development Director, presented YallaHub and spoke about online and offline promotion channels: 'Every country has fierce competition and lots of brands. Only prominent brands with a specific expertise and target audience familiar with their products who will stand out with the offline channels. Besides, online channels help brands to decide first, sell their first pieces, and get feedback. Going offline requires more deliberation, preparation and may be more costly. Online methods offer greater opportunities for you to find a niche with a relatively small investment.'

Andrey Mozhayev, the founder and CEO of Asia Pacific digital agency, talked about the tools that can be used to promote goods in the marketplaces. In particular, he described how Chinese marketplaces can be entered, as he has got to the heart of the matter.

