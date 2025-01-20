MALAYSIAN INTERNATIONAL COCOA FAIR (MICF) 2025 PRE-LAUNCH AND MEDIA SESSION

"MyCocoa Delight: Indulge, Meet & Connect"

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysian International Cocoa Fair (MICF) 2025 will be held for the first time in Sabah from May 24 to May 27, 2025, at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC). The pre-launch ceremony was officiated by YB Datuk Chan Foong Hin, Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities, at the Hilton Hotel, Kota Kinabalu.

YB Datuk Chan Foong Hin and Director General of the Malaysian Cocoa Board, Datuk Dr. Ramle Hj Kasin, together with industry leaders on stage at the Pre-Launch Ceremony of MICF 2025, marking a significant journey towards global recognition of the nation's cocoa industry.

According to YB Datuk Chan, Sabah was chosen as the location for MICF 2025 due to its critical role in Malaysia's cocoa industry, contributing 60% of the country's total cocoa production. He emphasized that MICF 2025 serves as a platform to promote Malaysia's cocoa internationally, discuss key industry issues, and strengthen global collaboration in the sector.

With the theme "MyCocoa Delight: Indulge, Meet & Connect," MICF 2025 will feature a variety of activities, including:

Cocoa Product Exhibition: Introducing innovations from local and global producers, including premium and artisanal chocolates.

Introducing innovations from local and global producers, including premium and artisanal chocolates. International Conference: Discussing cocoa processing technology, premium cocoa production, and global market trends.

Discussing cocoa processing technology, premium cocoa production, and global market trends. Business Networking Program: Creating collaboration opportunities for industry players.

Creating collaboration opportunities for industry players. Field Visits: Offering participants an understanding of the cocoa value chain.

YBhg. Datuk Dr. Ramle Hj Kasin, Director-General of the Malaysian Cocoa Board (MCB), announced the three main components of MICF 2025: Malaysian International Cocoa Conference (MICC), Malaysian International Cocoa Exhibition (MICE), and Malaysian International Cocoa Dinner (MICD). The event is expected to draw over 1,000 conference participants, 25,000 trade and public visitors, and more than 100 exhibitors from around the globe.

YB Datuk Chan also highlighted Malaysia's potential, particularly Sabah, to reclaim its position as a leading cocoa cultivation hub in Asia. He stated, "Sabah was once a major player in cocoa production, and now, with cocoa prices at a historic high, we have an opportunity to revitalize this industry."

MICF 2025 not only emphasizes the development of the cocoa sector but also provides an opportunity for tourists to explore the natural beauty of Sabah. Visitors can enjoy attractions such as Mount Kinabalu, pristine islands, and local cultural experiences, making MICF 2025 a unique blend of trade and tourism.

Supported by international organizations like the International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) and the Cocoa Association of Asia (CAA), MICF 2025 aims to establish Malaysia as a regional cocoa hub and strengthen the country's position in the global market.

