MALAYSIAN INTERNATIONAL FURNITURE FAIR SET FOR BUMPER LAUNCH OF 2025 ASIA BUYING SEASON

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The most global furniture B2B event in Southeast Asia, Malaysia International Furniture Fair (MIFF) – is on track for a huge opening to kick off the Asia 2025 buying season with 85% space already booked six months ahead.

As its sails towards another sell out, registration is now opened for trade buyers to attend the March 1 to 4 show taking place at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) and World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

The Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) to kick off the Asia 2025 buying season.

The coming 31st edition will be marked by a wide range of Malaysian and overseas exhibitors bringing together their latest products and new trends to fill 17 exhibition halls over 100,000 sqm in the two venues.

After an incredible three decades, MIFF continues to reign as the largest furniture marketplace with the most office furniture offerings in Southeast Asia. Set to be a major highlight in the industry calendar, MIFF is the biggest export platform for Malaysia's renowned wood furniture, making it a must attend for international buyers seeking top quality sustainable products that embody excellence and innovation.

MIFF celebrated a landmark 30th anniversary this year with a record-breaking 715 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions and US$1.28 billion on site orders. It welcomed close to 20,000 visitors with a 6 per cent increase in international attendees of 5,419 from 120 countries and regions.

Organiser Informa Markets Malaysia is stepping up its engagement across all touch points to elevate customer experience with strong emphasis on business growth, networking and hospitality.

"As a pivotal event in Asia's furniture calendar, MIFF is the gateway for business and cross border opportunities for global growth. Our plan is to elevate the experience to the next level for exhibitors and buyers that evolves around their needs. We want to inspire more fun on the aisles and get more business done, this is where it all happens," said Ms Kelie Lim, MIFF General Manager.

"It is very heartening for MFA to work as Strategic Partner of MIFF for the past 12 years in facing the challenges of the furniture export industry, particularly in the post pandemic era. The innovative approach of the show has kept it resilient and it continues as a vital platform for Malaysian furniture makers to engage face-to-face with buyers and prospective partners from all over the world. We will keep strengthening our product offerings and variety to meet the changing consumer preferences," said Mr Steve Ong, President of the prominent Muar Furniture Association (MFA) from the furniture capital of Malaysia that accounts for 60% of the country's exports.

The growth momentum of MIFF is stronger than ever after it became the first trade show in Asia to resume physically in 2022. More exhibitors and high purchasing buyers are returning to expand customer base or seek more suppliers for procurement opportunities to mitigate risks and stay competitive.

The show remains robust with extensive offerings of marketable and stylish designs for all kinds of furniture that resonates with modern urban living, office and commercial settings.

Top orders are sets for bedroom, dining and living room, office furniture and office chairs, mattresses and upholstered products. A rising trend on the floor is smart furniture for homes and offices featuring built-in technology with charging outlets, USB ports and fitted lighting.

Several new digital initiatives were launched this year for visitors to personalise their time and navigate the show more efficiently. A new buyer referral initiative will be introduced in 2025 to add to the existing Valued Buyer Privilege (VVP) hosted buyer programme offering complimentary hotel accommodation to first time visitors.

The show's renowned hospitality includes a meet and greet service at Terminal 1 and 2 of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport where arriving registered attendees can use the business event special lane at immigration check points for speedy clearance and pick up limousine vouchers to travel to the city.

In addition to the main event, MIFF continues to champion young designers through the xOrdinary Showcase, which promotes their creative works and ideas, and the MIFF Furniture Design Competition FDC (FDC) that further encourages emerging talent to pursue rewarding careers in the industry, making these initiatives integral to the event's commitment to fostering creativity and innovation.

FDC 2025 will be the catwalk for the fusion of fashion and furniture ideas under the theme "The Fashion Inspired Furniture".

To keep updated on MIFF 2025, visit the MIFF website (www.miff.com.my) or for marketing and visiting enquiries, contact the MIFF Team, email: [email protected].

