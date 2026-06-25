Malaysian Patient Underwent Advanced Heart Procedure at SinoUnited Health

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Malaysian patient has successfully undergone pulse field ablation (PFA) for persistent atrial fibrillation (AF) in Shanghai. The procedure, performed by internationally renowned cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. Feifan Ouyang, has successfully restored the patient's normal heart rhythm, providing effective treatment for longstanding condition.

The case highlights Shanghai's growing role as a destination for advanced cardiac care, supported by world-class medical expertise, international-standard services, and convenient access especially for patients across Asia.

Patient Seeking Advanced Cardiac Treatment in Shanghai

AF, a common but complex heart rhythm disorder, can significantly increase the risk of stroke if left untreated. Suffering from persistent atrial fibrillation, the Malaysian patient traveled all the way to Shanghai and sought specialized care from Dr. Feifan Ouyang at Shanghai SinoUnited Hospital.

Following a comprehensive assessment, Dr. Ouyang recommended pulse field ablation (PFA), a cutting-edge ablation technology for AF. Different from traditional thermal ablation, PFA applies pulsed electric fields to precisely target abnormal cardiac tissue with minimal damage to healthy surrounding tissues, delivering higher procedural accuracy and safety. The surgery was performed under humanized general anesthesia, ensuring complete pain relief during the entire procedure.

The patient's treatment journey—from admission and a two-hour procedure to discharge—was completed within two days. The outcome reflects not only the minimally invasive nature of PFA, but also SinoUnited Health's integrated care model to deliver a seamless treatment experience for international patients.

World‑Class Expertise Meets Innovation

Led by Dr. Kathy Shi, Founder of SinoUnited Health and Chief of Cardiology, the Heart and Vascular Center assembles a full lineup of top domestic and international cardiovascular specialists, covering the full continuum of cardiovascular diseases ranging from common arrhythmias, coronary artery diseases, high-risk complex cardiac disorders, critical cardiac emergencies and long-term cardiac rehabilitation.

The center includes Dr. Feifan Ouyang, a globally recognized pioneer in cardiac electrophysiology who focuses on complex atrial fibrillation ablation and interventions for intractable arrhythmia. Dr. Lei Ge brings extensive clinical experience in managing high-risk and complex coronary artery interventions. In the field of structural heart disease, Dr. Ben He delivers minimally invasive interventional treatments for congenital heart defects and valvular heart diseases. Dr. Guowei Zhou specializes in severe and multi-vessel complex coronary artery lesions. For end-stage cardiac conditions, Dr. Yangang Su specializes in cardiac resynchronization therapy and comprehensive management for advanced heart failure to optimize patients' long-term prognosis. Dr. Ying Li leads standardized cardiac rehabilitation services, crafting tailored recovery plans for post-operative cardiac patients.

Beyond its top-tier cardiac specialists, SinoUnited Health has demonstrated exceptional capability in the rapid diagnosis and treatment of critical cardiovascular emergencies, including fulminant myocarditis. Supported by well-established cross-hospital referral networks with leading tertiary hospitals in Shanghai, the center enables seamless emergency transfers and continuous uninterrupted care, optimizing the golden rescue window and improving overall patient outcomes.

Comprehensive, Patient-Centered Cardiac Care

Many of the cardiac patients are senior adults with multiple coexisting conditions such as kidney disease and metabolic disorders. Through a unique "Generalist + Specialist" model, cardiologists collaborate with experts across multiple disciplines to address complex health needs in a coordinated care pathway, ensuring efficient and safe treatment.

From pre-treatment evaluation to surgery and recovery, the Center applies Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols to accelerate rehabilitation and support long-term health. Beyond the hospital, patients benefit from digital health platforms and AI-assisted Family Doctor services for remote monitoring, follow-up care, medication management, and personalized guidance.

Complementing clinical care, SinoUnited Health provides comprehensive support services tailored to international patients, including bilingual coordination, medical visa assistance, and seamless logistics, ensuring a smooth and worry-free healthcare journey from start to finish.

As a leading high-end private healthcare provider with extensive medical networks across Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta, SinoUnited Health consistently prioritizes high-standard, patient-centric care for both domestic and international patients. Backed by strategic cooperation with Mayo Clinic and medical teams recruited from top-tier tertiary hospitals worldwide, the hospital keeps introducing cutting-edge cardiac technologies and humanized care concepts to serve global patients. This successful PFA ablation case once again proves SinoUnited Health's capability to deliver world-class, one-stop cardiac care matching international medical standards.

Moving forward, the Heart and Vascular Center will continue to advance innovative interventional treatments, strengthen critical emergency rescue systems, and optimize full-cycle patient management pathways, striving to become a preferred destination for cross-border cardiac treatment across Asia and the globe.

About SinoUnited Health

Established in 2016 and anchored in Shanghai, SinoUnited Health (SUH) is a high-quality private healthcare provider with the largest and most extensive medical network in the Yangtze River Delta Region. Upholding the concept of "Patient First," SUH provides trustworthy, cost-controllable, and high-quality healthcare services that meet both domestic and international standards.

Its international medical team strictly follows evidence-based guidelines and maintains long-term collaboration with renowned medical institutions in China and abroad, ensuring patients receive reliable, world-class care. As a physician-driven institution, SUH's "General Practitioner+ Specialist" model offers holistic, professional, and personalized solutions, making premium private healthcare accessible for every family.

For more information, please visit: www.suhhealth.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SinoUnited Health