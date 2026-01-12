Malaysian SMEs Turn Market Turbulence into Opportunity with SME100 Awards Leading the Movement
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SME100 Awards organized by Business Media International has become one of the most trusted and influential platforms for high growth Malaysian enterprises, recognised for its rigorous evaluation standards and its role in identifying the country's most promising businesses. Over the years, the programme has evolved into more than an award. It has become a springboard for SMEs seeking credibility, visibility and a supportive ecosystem in an increasingly volatile business landscape.
That landscape has grown more challenging than ever. Malaysian SMEs are operating in a climate defined by rising costs, talent shortages, complex regulatory requirements and tightening cash flow. Inflation continues to push operational expenses upward, while difficulties in hiring and retaining skilled talent have slowed growth for many. These pressures have created a harsh reality. Companies that lack adaptability risk losing market share, while those that act decisively are discovering opportunities in places previously overlooked.
Despite these obstacles, the SME sector has demonstrated a remarkable ability to rebound. Recent data shows that SME GDP grew by 11.6 percent, surpassing the national average and signalling that transformation, not stability, is driving growth. Many businesses have embraced digital tools, streamlined operations and explored new revenue pathways. The divide between surviving and thriving is becoming clearer, and it is defined by mindset, capability and speed.
In this environment, the SME100 Awards serves as a crucial platform for SMEs to strengthen their position. The programme provides a structured pathway for benchmarking performance, accessing regional networks and gaining recognition that matters to customers, partners and investors. By combining quantitative financial indicators with qualitative assessments and a full interview process, SME100 identifies companies that are not only resilient, but ready for the next phase of growth. For winners, the programme offers visibility, connection to a strong ASEAN SME community and access to continuous learning and collaboration opportunities.
Datuk William Ng, National President of SAMENTA, underscored the importance of this support. He said, "Malaysian SMEs are confronting some of the toughest market realities in decades. Yet the most progressive among them are proving that adversity can be a turning point. The SME100 Awards highlight these companies not simply for their achievements, but for the mindset they represent. They show the entire SME sector what is possible when we combine innovation, discipline and the willingness to change."
The SME100 programme is further strengthened by the involvement of key industry partners. CTOS serves as the official credit reporting partner, Baker Tilly Malaysia as the official auditor and CGC Digital as the gold sponsor. Together, they enhance the transparency, credibility and relevance of the awards while reinforcing the broader ecosystem that supports SME growth.
For more information about the SME100 Awards 2025 Malaysia and the complete list of winners, please visit www.sme100.asia
LIST OF WINNERS OF THE MALAYSIA SME100 AWARDS 2025 (IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER):
1. AA AVIATION SDN BHD
2. AGENSI PEKERJAAN KAWA GLOBAL SDN BHD
3. AL HIJRA HEALTHCARE SDN BHD
4. AMD SOLUTIONS SDN BHD
5. ARVIA SOLUTIONS
6. AUTHENTIC TIMBER RESOURCES SDN BHD
7. BIMAGE CONSULTING (M) SDN BHD
8. BINA SKK SDN BHD
9. BLACK GOLD SECURITY SDN BHD
10. BUMI SENDAYAN SDN BHD
11. CASA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP SDN BHD
12. CEE INDUSTRIES SDN BHD
13. CRILIGHT MARKETING (M) SDN BHD
14. CRT INSIGHTS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD
15. CTRM TESTING LABORATORY SDN BHD
16. DAYASAKTI TRAVEL & TOURS SDN BHD
17. DREAMAZE SDN BHD
18. EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD
19. EF STORE SDN BHD
20. EG TECH SYSTEM SDN BHD
21. ELITE MARKETING GROUP SDN BHD
22. EVOPOINT SDN BHD
23. FLEX SEAL & PUMP ENGINEERING SDN BHD
24. FLEXI FLEX HYDRAULICS SDN BHD
25. GREEN EXCEL ENGINEERING AND CONSULTANCY SDN BHD
26. HAI SUAR HUAT PILING SDN BHD
27. HEAP WAH BARAKAH SDN BHD
28. IDMS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD
29. IDPM ENGINEERING SDN BHD
30. INDAH CLEANING SERVICES & MAINTENANCE (M) SDN BHD
31. INDS CAPITAL SDN BHD
32. IX REALTY SDN BHD
33. J20 ADVANCE SDN BHD
34. JIN SAN CONCRETE SDN BHD
35. JNDESIGN MARKETING SDN BHD
36. KIMAL AWNING & IRON WORKS SDN BHD
37. KMS MANUFACTORY SDN BHD
38. KPRJ E&C SDN BHD
39. LES' COPAQUE PRODUCTION SDN BHD
40. LOGIX EXPRESS SDN BHD
41. MABUCO SDN BHD
42. MALGAZ INDUSTRIES SDN BHD
43. MARCH INTERIOR STUDIO SDN BHD
44. MATTECH MANUFACTURING SDN BHD
45. MEOFCO SDN BHD
46. MK HARAMAIN TRAVEL & TOURS SDN BHD
47. MK PORRIDGE SDN BHD
48. MTC CAFE AND RESTAURANT
49. NEW KC TRADING SDN BHD
50. NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD
51. OG MARKETING GROUP SDN BHD
52. QUANTUM COMPUTING SDN BHD
53. RADDISH TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
54. RAY TECH (MALAYSIA) SDN BHD
55. RFY ACES (M) SDN BHD
56. SAI COND SALES & ENGINEERING SDN BHD
57. SALAM MEDICAL CENTRE SDN BHD
58. SARAMOLY (M) SDN BHD
59. SATRIA TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD
60. SAUDAGAAR ASIA SDN BHD
61. SIN THYE & COMPANY (PRO SAFETY)
62. SIS INTEGRATED SDN BHD
63. SK GLOBE BUSINESS CAPITAL SDN BHD
64. SKA TRANSPORT (M) SDN BHD
65. SKINVILLE SOLUTION SDN BHD
66. SKY POWER SDN BHD
67. SOFTWELL SDN BHD
68. SOLAR VOLTECH SDN BHD
69. SOLARLINK ENERGY SDN BHD
70. SOON LEE STEEL SDN BHD
71. SPEEDBRICK SDN BHD
72. SSEMEDX SERVICES SDN BHD
73. SUPER EDUCATIONAL ALLIANCE SDN BHD
74. SUSTEN SDN BHD
75. TERAS IMPIANA SDN BHD
76. THONG WORLD SDN BHD
77. TONG SHENG ENGINEERING SDN BHD
78. TRUZ HOME SDN BHD
79. UBINGO VACATIONS SDN BHD
80. V CRITICAL ENGINEERING SDN BHD
81. VIRTUAL ECONOMY TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
82. YPS TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
83. ZABSI INDUSTRIAL VENTILATION SDN BHD
SME100 OUTSTANDING INSPIRATIONAL ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2025
- MR. DONAHUE CHONG - BIMAGE CONSULTING (M) SDN BHD
- MR. EDWARD CHYE WEI YANG - EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD
- MR. KALVIN CHUA - EVOPOINT SDN BHD
- YBHG. DATO' RAVINTHRAN S/O BALAH - INDAH CLEANING SERVICES & MAINTENANCE (M) SDN BHD
- MR. BENJAMIN GUNG SIE KAI - JIN SAN CONCRETE SDN BHD
- MR. CHIN KAH SHING - NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD
- MR. YEE HONG HO - RFY ACES (M) SDN BHD
- MR. DESMOND GOH - SKY POWER SDN BHD
- MR. SIEW YOUNG MING - SSEMEDX SERVICES SDN BHD
- IR. BAVANANTHAN A/L SELVAMANY - TERAS IMPIANA SDN BHD
SME100 SUSTAINABLE BRAND AWARDS 2025
- EDCA ENERGY - EDCA ENERGY SDN BHD
- JardinPèau - SKINVILLE SOLUTION SDN BHD
- SAI COND - SAI COND SALES & ENGINEERING SDN BHD
- IDMS TECHNOLOGIES - IDMS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD
- UbinGO VACATIONS - UBINGO VACATIONS SDN BHD
SME100 WOMEN ENTREPRENEUR AWARDS 2025
- MS. YUNLU LEE - AUTHENTIC TIMBER RESOURCES SDN BHD
- MS. NURUL AIN BINTI MOHAMAD KHDRI - ARVIA SOLUTIONS
- MS. FLORENCE GOH SIEW BOEY - CRT INSIGHTS TECHNOLOGIES SDN BHD
- MS. DOREEN DING - INDS CAPITAL SDN BHD
- MRS. SURIA HANI BINTI AFFANDI CHEW - MERAQUE SERVICES SDN BHD
- MS. ELLEN LIM - SKA TRANSPORT (M) SDN BHD
- TS. KOK SHIN LIN - SUSTEN SDN BHD
- MS. MICHELLE YEONG - THONG WORLD SDN BHD
SME100 CTOS CREDIT EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2025
- BUMI SENDAYAN SDN BHD
- IDPM ENGINEERING SDN BHD
- JNDESIGN MARKETING SDN BHD
- KMS MANUFACTORY SDN BHD
- NURSERY HONG SOON SDN BHD
About SAMENTA
Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia's largest association of SMEs, with over 5,500 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.
About Business Media International
Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited, a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. Audience Analytics also owns a number of exhibition brands and has the proprietary software-as-a-service - Total Engagement Assessment Model.
Adrian Cheng
Marketing Manager
Business Media International
Mobile No.: 012-2692701
Email: [email protected]
