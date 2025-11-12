MALAYSIA-RUSSIA HIGHER EDUCATION FORUM 2025 (MAHEF2025) TO ADVANCE STRATEGIC ACADEMIC COLLABORATION

LANGKAWI, Malaysia, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), an agency under the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia (MoHE), is hosting the Malaysia–Russia Higher Education Forum 2025 (MAHEF2025), a bilateral platform to enhance higher education collaboration between the two nations. The event is held on 11th November 2025, Tuesday, at the Langkawi International Convention Centre, Kedah, in conjunction with the Fourth Meeting of the Joint Russian–Malaysian Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation (JC-ESTC).

Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Education Malaysia and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, the Forum brings together key stakeholders to strengthen academic cooperation and research partnerships. The Honourable Dato' Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia, and His Excellency Valery Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, attend as Guests of Honour.

The Forum convenes policymakers, academics, researchers, and representatives from leading Malaysian and Russian higher education institutions to deepen institutional partnerships, enhance academic mobility, and facilitate knowledge and research exchange. Discussions highlight best practices in education policy, accreditation, and quality assurance, with the shared goal of nurturing globally competitive talent.

Sessions explore key themes, including Malaysia's higher education landscape, best practices in international cooperation, and collaborative opportunities in priority fields such as Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, Medical Engineering, Biotechnology, and Humanitarian Research.

MAHEF2025 builds on the momentum from the Second Meeting of the JC-ESTC, held in Kuala Lumpur on 9 November 2023, where both countries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation. This year's Forum provides an opportunity to review progress and chart future directions for Malaysia–Russia higher education collaboration.

Interest from Russian students in Malaysia's higher education sector has grown steadily since 2021. As of October 2025, nearly 500 applications have been recorded across Malaysian universities, colleges, and language centres — underscoring Malaysia's rising appeal as a high-quality, diverse, and globally recognised study destination.

"The presence of representatives from Malaysian and Russian universities underscores a crucial point: higher education is a shared enterprise. We must continue to break down institutional silos and move from mere announcements to shared accountability and clear, measurable outcomes," said Dato' Seri Diraja Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia, in his Opening Speech.

"A forum is, first and foremost, about communication, meaningful communication and the exchange of ideas. It is encouraging to see a reliable scientific and educational bridge emerging between our countries, one that has undoubtedly taken strong shape," said H.E. Valeriy Falkov, Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, in his Opening Remarks during the Forum.

"MAHEF2025 marks a strategic moment for both Malaysia and Russia to expand meaningful academic cooperation. Beyond student mobility between our nations, the Forum strengthens our shared commitment to building impactful partnerships that advance talent development and research collaboration," said Novie Tajuddin, Chief Executive Officer of EMGS.

Building on the outcomes of MAHEF2025, EMGS and MoHE will continue driving the internationalisation of Malaysia's higher education ecosystem. The next edition of the Forum is planned to be held in Africa, marking another milestone in Malaysia's global education outreach.

