MALAYSIA'S 'ABANG ADIK' TO COMPETE FOR BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE AT THE 97TH ACADEMY AWARDS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia has officially thrown its hat into the Oscars race, selecting the critically acclaimed Abang Adik as its contender for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards.

Abang Adik, which tells the story of Abang (left) and Adik, two undocumented orphaned brothers navigating the harsh realities of life on society's fringes, has become a festival darling, racking up over 30 international festival appearances and winning 19 awards to date.

The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) announced the selection following an extensive review by its Film Selection Committee, which praised the film for its compelling narrative, cultural resonance, and adherence to the Academy's selection criteria. Its selection reflects not only the film's artistic merit but also its relevance in addressing broader socio-political issues around identity, belonging, and undocumented communities.

Helmed by first-time director Lay Jin Ong and produced by More Entertainments, Abang Adik tells the heart-wrenching story of two undocumented orphaned brothers—Abang, a mute, played by Taiwanese actor Wu Kang-ren, and Adik, the outspoken younger sibling, portrayed by Malaysia's Jack Tan. Together, they navigate a harsh existence on society's fringes, battling systemic neglect while fiercely protecting their bond in a poverty-stricken and crime-ridden environment. The film delves into themes of familial brotherhood, resilience, and sacrifice, with a particular focus on those who live without recognition or identity.

"I'm deeply honored that Abang Adik will represent Malaysia at the Oscars," said Ong in a statement. "This film means so much to everyone involved, and we're thrilled to share its story on the global stage. We hope its emotional depth and universal themes resonate with audiences around the world, including Academy voters."

Since its premiere in November 2023, Abang Adik has become a festival darling, racking up over 30 international festival appearances and winning 19 awards to date. Among its notable honors are the Best Film award at the 22nd Uncaged Competition at the New York Asian Film Festival and top prizes at the 25th Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy, including the Golden Mulberry and Black Dragon Critics' Award.

Dato' Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, CEO of FINAS, emphasized the film's impressive run on the international circuit, positioning it as a strong contender for the Oscar race. "The film's powerful narrative, rooted in Asian culture, has already gained critical acclaim worldwide. We are confident it will continue to captivate international audiences and Academy members alike," he stated.

Beyond the festival circuit, Abang Adik has also proven to be a box-office success. The film has so far earned more than US$4.4 million in mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, making it one of Malaysia's highest-grossing films abroad. Domestically, the film grossed over US$1.3 million during its December 2023 release.

As the film's success continues, its impact on Malaysia's film industry is undeniable. "This achievement showcases the power of regional collaboration and the potential for Asian stories to resonate on the world stage," noted Azmir, adding that he hopes Abang Adik will inspire a new generation of Malaysian filmmakers to explore international opportunities.

The journey to the Oscars is just beginning for Abang Adik, but its trajectory suggests that it is more than ready to make waves in Hollywood.

About Abang Adik

Abang Adik is a critically acclaimed Malaysian film directed by Lay Jin Ong that explores the poignant story of two undocumented brothers, Abang and Adik. Growing up without legal identities, the brothers must navigate the harsh realities of life on the margins of society. The film delves into themes of familial brotherhood, survival, and the human spirit in the face of adversity. Featuring powerful performances by Wu Kang Ren and Jack Tan, Abang Adik has been celebrated for its emotional depth and social relevance. The film's impactful narrative has earned it a place as Malaysia's official submission for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards, a notable achievement for Malaysian cinema.

About FINAS

The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS) is a Malaysian government agency established to promote and develop the Malaysian film industry. Founded in 1981, FINAS plays a pivotal role in facilitating the growth of local filmmakers, supporting film production, and enhancing the overall cinematic landscape in Malaysia. The agency provides various services, including funding for film projects, grants, and assistance in obtaining production permits. FINAS also focuses on fostering talent development through training programs and workshops, ensuring a sustainable and vibrant film ecosystem. Committed to showcasing Malaysian stories on both national and international platforms, FINAS actively engages in partnerships and collaborations that contribute to the cultural enrichment and recognition of Malaysian cinema worldwide.

SOURCE National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (FINAS)