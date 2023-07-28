MALAYSIA'S DANIAL HANSEN AND DEIDRE ANN WALKER EXCELLED IN MISTER AND MISS SUPRANATIONAL 2023 WITH IMPRESSIVE TOP 10 AND TOP 24 PLACEMENTS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperLive Entertainment and Fantastic Golden proudly announced the exceptional achievements of Malaysia's representatives at the esteemed Miss and Mister Supranational 2023 Grand Finals in Poland. Mister Supranational Malaysia 2023, Danial Hansen, achieved an incredible Top 10 placement, while Miss Supranational Malaysia 2022, Diedre Ann Walker, secured her spot among the prestigious Top 24 finalists. Both representatives showcased remarkable talent and poise at the global competition.

The Miss and Mister Supranational competitions, renowned for their celebration of beauty, charm, and intellect, saw delegates from around the world compete in Poland. Malaysia's representatives, Danial Hansen and Diedre Walker, embodied grace and charisma throughout the competition.

Danial Hansen's outstanding performance secured a well-deserved spot in the Top 10 of the Mister Supranational 2023 Grand Finals. His charisma, intelligence, and dedication garnered international recognition, bringing pride to Malaysia. He also won the Supra Fan Vote and Supra Influencer Award.

Born and raised in North Borneo, Sabah, Deidre Walker captivated the audience with her elegance and beauty, earning her place among the esteemed Top 24 finalists of the Miss Supranational 2023 Grand Finals. Her confidence, grace, and passion for representing Malaysia shone brightly on the global stage. She also achieved Top 8 for Supra Talent and Top 10 for Supra Top Model.

The success of Danial Hansen and Diedre Walker is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the unwavering support they received from Universal Music and Beam Artistes who have played significant roles in the journey of both representatives. It is also a reflection of the exceptional talent and beauty that Malaysia has to offer to the world.

Dr. Sean Wong, CEO of HyperLive Entertainment and National Director of Miss and Mister Supranational Malaysia said, "As a brand committed to promoting excellence and providing exceptional opportunities for aspiring individuals, we are overjoyed to witness our representatives' outstanding achievements at this internationally acclaimed pageant. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Danial and Diedre for their remarkable accomplishments at the Mister and Miss Supranational 2023 Grand Finals. Their achievements inspire us all and reaffirm our commitment to supporting and nurturing talent within Malaysia."

The next edition of Miss and Mister Supranational Malaysia, as part of the annual HyperLive Festival Malaysia, is scheduled for January next year. Aspiring individuals are encouraged to participate in this prestigious event aimed at discovering and nurturing talented individuals.

