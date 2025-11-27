Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Officiates the Opening of ATCDS 2025, Setting ASEAN's Direction for Regional Innovation and Technological Cooperation

ASEAN Technology Cooperation & Development Summit 2025 Opens in Kuala Lumpur Under Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The ASEAN Technology Cooperation & Development Summit 2025 (ATCDS 2025) officially opened today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), officiated by YAB Datuk Amar Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia.

YAB Datuk Amar Haji Fadillah bin Haji Yusof, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia; Ms. Ravenna Chen Yaohui, Organising Committee Chairperson of ATCDS 2025 & CEO of Intrinsic SEA; Dato’ Dr. Tan Yew Chong, Honorary Advisor to the Summit & Adviser to the Minister of Plantation and Commodities Malaysia; Dato’ Steve Cheah, Chairman of UNESCO EE Thailand & Head of Mission of Diplomatic Council CLMTV & Chairman of AiSED; Dr. Zhao Xiangdong, Counsellor for Science and Technology, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia; Mr. William Wang, Chief Representative for Middle East & Africa, SIEF; Mr. Xu Ningning, Chairman of RCEP Industry Cooperation Committee & Executive President of China–ASEAN Business Council; Mr. Richard Teo, Managing Director of Qube Integrated Malaysia Sdn Bhd; YBhg. Dato’ Sri Yap Ngan Choy, Executive Chairman & Group Managing Director of NCT Group of Companies; and Mr. Andrew Sanden, Co-Founder of Intrinsic Group.

As an official programme under Malaysia's ASEAN Chairmanship 2025, the Summit has drawn unprecedented participation — with over 2,000 delegates onsite, 50,000+ online livestream viewers, and high-level attendees from 13 countries. The gathering brings together more than 40 top global investors, industry captains, scientific leaders, and policymakers, making ATCDS 2025 one of Southeast Asia's most influential platforms for regional innovation cooperation and cross-border scientific collaboration.

The Opening Ceremony was officiated by Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister, YAB Dato' Seri Fadillah bin Haji Yusof, who underscored the need for ASEAN to treat technology, talent and regional cohesion as strategic assets defining the region's "next decade of transformation." He highlighted Malaysia's intention to strengthen research funding, attract global innovators, and establish Malaysia as a central gateway for scientific collaboration across the region. The Deputy Prime Minister further announced that the Summit will continue as an annual platform, reflecting ASEAN's commitment to institutionalising long-term innovation cooperation.

In her welcome address, Summit Chairperson and CEO of Intrinsic SEA, Ms. Ravenna Chen, emphasised that ASEAN must move from fragmented innovation efforts to coordinated regional action. She noted that the region's population size, demographic advantage, and rapidly expanding digital economy give ASEAN a unique opportunity to emerge as a global centre of innovation—provided that cross-border research collaboration, technology transfer mechanisms and talent mobility frameworks are strengthened. Chen stressed that the future must be "co-created and shared," especially as technological shifts reshape supply chains, digital trust frameworks, and education systems.

Offering a broader Asia-Pacific perspective, Antonio I. Basilio, Director of the Asia Pacific Business Council, highlighted the growing interdependence between ASEAN and the wider APEC region, which accounts for more than 60% of global GDP. Basilio noted that Malaysia's robust semiconductor ecosystem, progressive digital regulations, and strong networks between government, industry and universities position the country as an increasingly strategic partner for regional cooperation in AI governance, digital trade, resilient supply chains, green industrial development and cross-border R&D. He stressed that emerging challenges—whether in sustainability, emerging technologies or data governance—require joint action across ASEAN and APEC, not isolated national responses.

The Opening Ceremony also witnessed a series of formal launches and collaborations that set the direction for the Summit's agenda. These included the official launch of ATCDS 2025, the unveiling of the new publication《ASEAN Economic》and several strategic MOUs involving Intrinsic SEA with SIEF, AISED and MIMOS, reinforcing Malaysia's position at the intersection of ASEAN's innovation ecosystem and global scientific collaboration. High-level keynote speeches from regional scientific and policy leaders provided further insight into ASEAN's opportunities in emerging technologies, STEAM integration, and cross-border innovation ecosystems.

Across its three-day programme, ATCDS 2025 will explore the region's most critical technological priorities through a series of ministerial dialogues, scientific discussions, industry forums and innovation showcases. These include sessions dedicated to future mobility, digital and precision healthcare, sustainable building technologies, the Halal digital economy, future education and entrepreneurship, as well as bilateral and multilateral meetings involving public- and private-sector leaders. The programme also features Intrinsic Pitch 2025, an innovation showcase linking emerging startups with regional venture investors.

By convening policymakers, scientists, corporates and global innovation agencies in a single platform, the Summit reinforces Malaysia's growing role as a regional hub for innovation diplomacy and ASEAN's rising influence within global value chains. The discussions and collaborations forged at ATCDS 2025 are expected to contribute to new cross-border research initiatives, policy frameworks, talent development pathways and long-term cooperation mechanisms that will shape the region's innovation landscape beyond 2025.

