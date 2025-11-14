Malaysia's Industrial Future Takes Shape at the Selangor Techsphere Summit 2025

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia marked a major step toward its industrial future as the inaugural Selangor Techsphere Summit 2025 (STS 2025) opened at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

The summit, hosted by the Selangor State Government and co-organised by the Selangor Technical Development Corporation in partnership with Deutsche Messe, is powered by Hannover Messe and brings Malaysia onto the global map of industrial innovation.

From left to right : Mr. Nazri Noh (Chairman, Selangor Technical Skill Development Centre/STDC), YBhg. Dato' Ts. Saipolyazan M Yusop (Group Chief Executive Officer, Menteri Besar Selangor (Incorporation)), YAB Dato' Seri Amirudin Shari (Chief Minister Of Selangor), YAB Dato' Sri Fadillah Yusof (Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia), Tim Bostridge (Managing Director Hannover Fairs Australia / Asia Pacific), Dr. Harizal Hamid (CEO Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre/STDC)

More than 2,000 delegates and visitors from over 20 countries are expected to attend, representing leaders from ASEAN, China, Japan, Korea, Europe, and the Middle East. The event features top global and regional exhibitors, including Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, KNX, Festo, and other leading innovators in advanced technology.

The gathering marks a milestone as Malaysia accelerates its transition into an advanced manufacturing and technology-driven economy driven by automation, robotics, AI, smart factories, 5G systems, sustainable industry frameworks, and talent upskilling.

Conference and Keynote Programme

The two-day conference brought together international and Malaysian experts with real strategies for technology adoption, sustainability, and industrial workforce development.

Key speakers include:

Henrik von Scheel , architect of Industry 4.0 and global industrial strategist.

, Michael Thavarajah , Principal Engineer, Intel Corporation.

Datin Ts. Habsah Nordin , Head AI Centre of Excellence, Petronas.

Tindaro Danze , President & CEO, Head of Digital Industries, Siemens Malaysia.

Conference sessions explored:

Smart Manufacturing and Automation – robotics, digital twins, and connected factories.

– robotics, digital twins, and connected factories. Digital Ecosystems – AI, data-driven operations, and 5G integration.

– AI, data-driven operations, and 5G integration. Sustainable Manufacturing – low-carbon production and green energy systems.

– low-carbon production and green energy systems. Workforce Transformation – HRD Corp-certified upskilling and new technical qualifications.

– HRD Corp-certified upskilling and new technical qualifications. Investment and Industrial Development – advancing Malaysia's manufacturing competitiveness through public-private collaboration.

Exhibition and Hands-On Innovation

The exhibition showcased real industrial systems and hands-on demonstrations from global and Malaysian innovators. Attendees experienced robotics, industrial AI, 5G-enabled factories, energy-efficient production models, and sustainable smart park concepts.

Participants also gained access to HRD Corp-certified training and workforce pathways, allowing companies to claim training grants while learning future-ready skills.

Dedicated networking and business matching programmes connected manufacturers, investors, technology firms, and international partners.

The Selangor Technology Innovation Challenge (STIC 2025), co-hosted with higher learning institutions, highlighted Malaysian talent across engineering, AI research, life sciences, and industrial design.

Government, Industry, and Global Partnership

With support from STDC, MBOT, and HRD Corp, the summit aligns with Malaysia's New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the Industry4WRD framework.

This strategic partnership with Deutsche Messe places Selangor and Malaysia in the same global network that drives industrial development in Europe and major economies worldwide.

YAB Dato' Seri Amirudin Bin Shari, Chief Minister of Selangor, says, "Today marks the beginning of a new journey for Malaysia's industrial landscape. This inaugural summit is not only a conference, it is a launchpad for new opportunities and partnerships. To see world-class innovators, industry leaders, and our next generation of talent gathered here in Kuala Lumpur fills me with pride and excitement.

Selangor welcomes the world to experience our commitment to advanced manufacturing, clean technology, and the growth of skilled talent. This is where ideas become solutions and ambition becomes progress. We are not waiting for the future. We are shaping it right here, together with global partners and Malaysian innovators."

Driving Malaysia's Industrial Transformation

The Selangor Techsphere Summit strengthens Malaysia's industrial leadership as the country takes on the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025. It reinforces Selangor's role as a regional hub for manufacturing, logistics, technology adoption, and workforce excellence.

A Platform for Collaboration and Global Recognition

The Selangor Techsphere Summit 2025 is more than a national milestone. It reflects Malaysia's growing presence in the global industrial arena and strengthens Selangor's leadership in the region. As Malaysia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, the summit showcases the nation's commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and industrial capability. This inaugural event brings Selangor onto the world stage as a rising hub for advanced manufacturing, technology adoption, and future-ready talent development.

Registration and Participation

Passes for delegates and industry visitors are available via www.selangortechsphere.com .

Official accommodation and concierge services are provided by Burnaby Solutions.

About Selangor Techsphere Summit 2025

The Selangor Techsphere Summit 2025 is Malaysia's premier platform for industrial transformation, hosted by the Selangor State Government and co-organised by STDC in partnership with Deutsche Messe. Supported by MBI Selangor, MBOT, and HRD Corp, the event connects national policy with industrial action, advancing automation, sustainability, and workforce development across Malaysia's manufacturing landscape.

SOURCE Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre (STDC)