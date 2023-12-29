Malaysia's Pride! Young Malaysian Eco-champion Calls For Global Climate Action By Reflecting On Local Flood Disasters At The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's Braden Yong made the nation proud by being one of the selected youth environment activists to be invited to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28). Shedding light on the local floods that have afflicted Malaysian communities in recent years, he used the prestigious platform to urge youths globally to actively play a role in tackling the climate change crisis.

Braden took the initiative to meet with Malaysia’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability to strengthen the depth of his arguments before flying abroad to attend COP28.

The 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) was held from 30th November to 12th December in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. More than 70,000 people attended the two-week summit, including presidents, prime ministers, environment activists, and global youth leaders from 167 countries, making COP28 the largest climate conference in history to date.

Acclaimed Swedish environmental activist and Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year - Greta Thunberg also presented a compelling speech at COP24 a few years prior, sparking a revolution and becoming a beacon of hope and inspiration to other youths fighting for climate change.

11-year-old environmental advocate Braden Yong, who took the mantle as this year's Malaysian youth representative, was introduced and invited to the conference through the prominent online English education platform - 51Talk. Despite it being his first time participating in a United Nations conference and speaking at such a global platform, Braden expressed his thoughts in a level of English that had a fluency and clarity beyond his years, impressing those present with his skill and eloquence.

Prior to the conference, Braden also took the initiative to meet with YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Malaysia's Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, in early November to strengthen the depth of his arguments before flying abroad to attend COP28.

"During the rainy season, the east coast areas of Malaysia often suffer from heavy rain and flooding. Last year, a significant flood disaster caused road interruptions, houses to be submerged, students to stop attending school, and parents to stop working."

"As a youth representative of Malaysia, after exchanging ideas with the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability YB Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, I realized that environmental protection should become the DNA of every young person."

"Through the stage of the United Nations, I call on young people worldwide to join me in the environmental protection movement, collectively managing our beautiful home and making our global village better and better," expressed Braden at the summit.

Braden received plenty of recognition and praise at the conference for his thoughtful insights and articulate sharing.

Supported by 51Talk - the global premier English learning platform, Danielle Lam from Hong Kong, China; Nawaf Alotaibi from Saudi Arabia; and Wachiraya Puttirodjanakun from Thailand were also invited alongside Braden Yong to attend the conference and share their environmental views at the United Nations stage. In addition to representing their countries at COP28, these four youths also launched the "Join Me As A Little Environment Warrior'' campaign at the event, further appealing to the public to address the threats posed by climate change.

This UN journey is not the first time that 51Talk's students have stepped onto a global stage. As early as 2019, 51Talk students have had the opportunity to exchange ideas on the United Nations stage. Their fluent spoken English, confident demeanor, and sharp viewpoints showcase the capabilities and charm of 51Talk students to the world, providing excellent evidence of 51Talk's mission to "empower everyone with the ability to speak to the world."

To stay updated on the latest news about 51Talk, do follow or subscribe to the following social media channels:

Register for a FREE trial class: https://wap.51talk.com/landing/lianheguo_my_ol_fbig_0001.html

(*Applicant will be given an online one-to-one trial lesson with foreign teacher, as well as timely study assessment report)

Official Website: https://www.51talk.com.my/cn/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/51talkmalaysia.en?mibextid=LQQJ4d

IG: https://www.instagram.com/51talk_malaysia?igsh=OG45ZTA4MjdlcWpl

About 51Talk

51Talk is a prominent online English education platform that operates globally. Headquartered in Singapore, the company specializes in providing individual English lessons to young learners aged between 3 and 15 years old, as well as adults aged 18 and above. Established in 2011, 51Talk was listed on the New York Stock Exchange on June 10, 2016. To date, students from more than 50 countries and regions worldwide have taken over 100 million classes on the platform. These students have learned from more than 20,000 highly qualified teachers from countries in North America and the Philippines. With its diverse pool of experienced educators, 51Talk is committed to offering high-quality language learning services to its global audience.

SOURCE 51 Talk Training Sdn Bhd