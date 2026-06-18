Malaysia's Skål International Kuala Lumpur Crowned Asia's Best Skål Club After 68 Years, Sets Stage to Host 56th Skål International Asia Congress 2027

MACAO, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news report from Tin Media Group:

Skål International Kuala Lumpur has achieved a historic milestone by being named Skål International Asia Club of the Year 2026, the highest recognition awarded to a Skål club in the Asian region, at the 55th Skål International Asia Congress held in Macau.

After 68 years of dedication, Skål International Kuala Lumpur proudly stands as Asia Club of the Year 2026.

The prestigious accolade marks the first time the Kuala Lumpur club has received the honour since its establishment in 1958, ending a remarkable 68-year wait and placing the Malaysian chapter among the region's most outstanding tourism industry organisations.

Selected from 42 Skål clubs across Asia, the award recognises excellence in leadership, member engagement, industry contribution, club activities, growth initiatives, networking, and commitment to advancing tourism and hospitality within the region.

The achievement represents a significant moment not only for Skål International Kuala Lumpur but also for Malaysia's tourism industry, highlighting the country's growing influence and leadership within the regional tourism community.

Commenting on the achievement, Mahendran Daniel, President of Skål International Kuala Lumpur, said:

"Winning the Skål International Asia Club of the Year Award for the first time in our club's 68-year history is a truly proud and humbling achievement. This recognition belongs to every member of Skål International Kuala Lumpur, past and present, whose dedication, friendship, and commitment have helped shape our club into what it is today."

"I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to our Board of Directors, members, partners, and supporters who have worked tirelessly to elevate the profile of our club and contribute positively to the tourism industry. This award reflects the collective efforts of an incredible team."

The recognition comes at a particularly significant time as Skål International Kuala Lumpur prepares to host the 56th Skål International Asia Congress 2027, which will take place from 27 to 30 May 2027 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Held under the theme "Bridging Asia. Empowering Global Tourism.", the congress is expected to attract tourism leaders, hospitality executives, destination marketers, travel professionals, government representatives, and industry stakeholders from across Asia and beyond.

The four-day programme will feature high-level networking sessions, tourism forums, business-to-business engagements, cultural experiences, destination showcases, and strategic discussions focused on strengthening regional tourism cooperation and growth.

Mahendran Daniel added:

"This award gives us tremendous momentum as we prepare to welcome Skålleagues and tourism leaders from across Asia to Kuala Lumpur in 2027. We look forward to showcasing Malaysia's renowned hospitality, vibrant culture, world-class tourism offerings, and our vision for stronger regional collaboration."

"Hosting the 56th Skål International Asia Congress presents a unique opportunity to bring together the region's tourism community, foster meaningful partnerships, and contribute to the future development of tourism across Asia."

As one of Asia's longest-established Skål clubs, Skål International Kuala Lumpur has played an active role in supporting tourism development, professional networking, and industry collaboration for nearly seven decades.

The Club of the Year recognition further strengthens Kuala Lumpur's position as a leading destination for tourism, business events, and international industry gatherings, while reinforcing Malaysia's commitment to fostering tourism excellence and regional cooperation.

Skål International Kuala Lumpur expressed its appreciation to Skål International Asia, the judging panel, club members, industry partners, and supporters whose contributions made the achievement possible.

With the region's highest club honour now secured, attention turns to Kuala Lumpur's preparations for what is expected to be one of the most significant Skål gatherings in recent years.

About Skål International Kuala Lumpur

Established in 1958, Skål International Kuala Lumpur is one of Asia's oldest and most active Skål clubs. It brings together leaders and professionals from all sectors of travel, tourism, hospitality, aviation, transportation, and related industries, promoting friendship, networking, and business opportunities while supporting the sustainable growth of tourism.

About the 56th Skål International Asia Congress 2027

Date: 27–30 May 2027

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Theme: Bridging Asia. Empowering Global Tourism.

The Congress will bring together delegates from across Asia and beyond for four days of networking, business engagement, knowledge sharing, destination experiences, and industry collaboration.

For updates and registration interest:

Website: http://www.event.skalkl.org/

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: www.facebook.com/skalkl

Instagram: www.instagram.com/skalkl

Download Image file here:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17F_0IGzrZ5r5Mf81I6cqOsmrSqwxRB43/view?usp=sharing

SOURCE Tin Media Group