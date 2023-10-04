MALAYSIA'S SPOOKIEST HALLOWEEN EVENT RETURNS TO SUNWAY LAGOON: NIGHTS OF FRIGHT 9 BEFALLS WITH BIGGER SCARES AND THRILLS

SUNWAY CITY, Malaysia, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunway Lagoon proudly announced the 9th annual multi-award and iconic Nights of Fright (NOF9) event in partnership with The Sudden Impact! Entertainment Company from New York. Running from September 29th to October 31st, 2023, every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm, this year's event promises to raise the bar for Halloween experiences in Kuala Lumpur with its brand-new horror theme, "Fields of Fear."

Launched back in 2013, Nights Of Fright: Festival Of Fear had established itself as Malaysia's one-stop destination for thrill-seekers and horrorphiles to gather every Halloween season. With the most haunted attractions in Asia, NOF9 raises the bar every year with different themes and concepts where adventurers who thirst for a scream-filled night are in for a trick-or-treat during selected nights of the October Halloween season!

This year, Nights Of Fright 9 have every intention to create the most immersive Halloween experience by transporting all who walked their haunted lands into a nightmarish world where irrational fears are intensified and the line between reality and nightmare is blurred. With cutting-edge special effects, intricate set designs, and professional scare actors, NOF9 promises an alternate purgatory experience.

Eight themed haunted houses, 11 thrilling rides, two scare zones, two show stages, and the new and larger Scarytales Theatre await guests. Four terrifying highlights include:

TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE - OUT.BACK. ATTACK!

An iconic horror classic exploring Leatherface's lair, filled with scalps and victims. Not for the faint of heart.

ANIMALIUM

After the Harvest, a toxic wasteland emerges with humans transformed into 'humanimals.' Strange characters make this wasteland their new home.

THE LEGEND OF SWEENEY TODD: BARBERSHOP KILLER OF FLEET STREET

Enter Sweeney Todd's infamous barber shop and face Mrs. Lovett's meat pies. Can you stomach the truth behind these devilish delicacies?

MURDER AT MADAME ZHU'S

Experience Chinatown chaos at Madame Zhu's Noodle House in Hong Kong. A crazy chef is on the loose, butchering customers in horrific scenes.

"As otherworldly horror might fade once you escape our Gates of Hell, but the terror that hits close to home lingers like an unbreakable curse. That's why we've delved into local and Asian heritages to unearth terrifying stories that will plant a seed of fear even in the hearts of our bravest visitors." said Ms. Michelle Soong, Sunway Theme Parks' Assistant General Manager - Marketing & Park Experiences. Public favorites from past years such HAMMER-ICONS OF HORROR and THE ASYLUM are also making a comeback in their line-up of spine-tingling horror nights. The infamous haunted Lost City Of Gold Scream Coaster, Apache Pots and other thrilling rides will also be available during the horrorfest. With new, alluring shows and performances such as THE REVENGE OF LITTLE RED and ZOMBIE ENCOUNTER beguiling the night, the finale party, FREAKY NIGHTMARES with bewitching and intoxicating tunes will mark the end of the horror every night.

Sunway Lagoon & The Sudden Impact! Entertainment Company has spared no effort to bring forth the best and most fearsome experience with our official partners - SAYS, MAC, Vivo, AirAsia Ride, F&N, Astro Radio (MY, Hitz, Sinar, Mix, Lite, Gegar, Goxuan, Syok), Sunway Pyramid Ice, Petron and Tourism Selangor.

Sunway Lagoon invites all thrill-seekers to join them for an unforgettable journey into the depths of fear and excitement during the 9th year of Nights of Fright: Festival Of Fear. Get ready to scream, laugh, and create haunting memories!

SOURCE Sunway Theme Parks