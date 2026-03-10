Mandatory EV Safety Sticker Introduced in WA as Novated Lease Provider Easi Reports Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption

PERTH, Australia, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of Western Australians driving electric vehicles (EVs) are now required to display a new external sticker alerting emergency services to high-voltage battery systems. The rule, came into effect on 1 January 2026 and applies to all electric vehicles operating on WA roads and forms part of broader safety measures introduced as EV adoption accelerates.

National EV growth has been significant. According to sales data published by VFACTS , more than 100,000 electric vehicles were sold across Australia in 2025.

The policy is particularly relevant for employees accessing EVs through novated leases. Data from WA novated lease provider, Easi shows that EVs now make up 51.4 per cent of all new salary-packaged vehicles delivered by them in the state, a significant increase from just 2 per cent three years ago. This demonstrates that a growing number of Western Australians are obtaining EVs through novated leasing, making the new identification requirement a practical safety measure for a rapidly expanding vehicle segment.

"Our data shows hundreds of Western Australians have already made the switch to electric vehicles through novated leasing," said Easi General Manager Jason Vosloo. "Clear EV identification gives emergency services immediate awareness at an accident scene, helping them respond with the right precautions from the outset."

According to the Western Australia Department of Transport, the requirement is designed to help first responders quickly recognise EVs at crash scenes and manage potential electrical risks safely.

National guidance from the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water notes that EV battery systems operate at significantly higher voltages than conventional vehicle electrical systems, requiring specific emergency response procedures in severe incidents.

In serious collisions or vehicle fires, high-voltage battery systems require specialised handling. A clear external sticker provides emergency personnel with immediate visual confirmation that the vehicle contains an electric drivetrain, allowing them to isolate power systems and take appropriate precautions.

As electric vehicle numbers continue to rise across Western Australia, Easi is highlighting the new requirement as part of its efforts to ensure novated lease customers driving EVs are aware of the rule and understand how to comply.

