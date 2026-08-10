Manguning Hotels Advances Sustainable, Place-Led Hospitality Across Bali

BALI, Indonesia, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manguning Hotels is strengthening its commitment to responsible tourism by participating in the Eco Climate Badge verification program by Eco Tourism Bali, an independent sustainability assessment for hospitality businesses aligned with recognized global tourism standards. Through assessment and on-site verification, the program helps hotels review their environmental practices and identify practical improvements that support a more climate-conscious future for Bali.

Manguning: Place-led Hotel Management

This participation reflects a practical effort to strengthen environmental responsibility across the Manguning Hotels portfolio while supporting a more thoughtful and satisfying guest experience. The verification process gives each property a clearer framework to review existing practices, identify areas for improvement, and develop more consistent sustainability standards over time.

Three properties within the Manguning Hotels portfolio have received Eco Climate Badge recognition. Shore Amora Canggu achieved Gold, Terra Sayan received Silver, and Desa Oculus earned Bronze. These achievements represent different stages of each property's sustainability journey and encourage continued improvement across hotel operations.

Manguning Hotels is a Boutique Hotel Management in Bali built around a place-led approach. Instead of applying one standardized concept to every location, the company develops hotels whose architecture, atmosphere, experiences, and stories are shaped by their surroundings. This allows every property to express a distinct relationship with the culture, landscape, and rhythm of its destination.

Manguning Hotels currently manages six distinctive properties across Bali: Shore Amora, Amora Ubud, Desa Oculus, Pakubon, Terra Sayan, and The Craft Hotel. Each one is shaped by its location, offering travellers a different way to experience the island.

Guests searching for a Hotel in Canggu can discover Shore Amora, a design-led lifestyle retreat near Pererenan Beach, featuring its own rice field within the resort and easy access to Canggu's dining and coastal scene.

For those looking for a Hotel in Kintamani, Desa Oculus and Pakubon offer two highland experiences inspired by the landscape and culture of Mount and Lake Batur. Desa Oculus focuses on views, wellness, and local connection, while Pakubon offers privacy for couples, families, and groups. Travellers seeking a Hotel in Ubud can choose Amora Ubud for romance, Terra Sayan for a nature-led stay, or The Craft Hotel for art and creativity.

Through place-led hospitality and verified sustainability efforts, Manguning Hotels helps guests enjoy Bali with greater meaning and comfort, while supporting a more responsible future for the island, one thoughtful stay and one distinctive destination at a time.

CONTACT:

Arie | Marketing Manager

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+6281138218941

SOURCE Manguning Hotels