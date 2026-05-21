Manhattan Associates Debuts Solution Design Studio™ at Momentum

AI-powered workspace enables users to turn natural-language blueprints into live configurations across Manhattan Active® solutions

SYDNEY, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (Nasdaq: MANH), the global leader in native AI-empowered supply chain commerce solutions, today announced the launch of Solution Design Studio, a new AI-powered workspace that allows business users to configure complex supply chain systems in their own words. Part of ActivePlatform™, this innovation marks the next phase of Manhattan's Agentic AI strategy, moving beyond individual agents to a platform where AI now helps design, configure and extend the entire supply chain commerce experience. This solution is designed to completely transform the speed and efficiency of the traditional solution design and configuration experience.

Photo credit: Manhattan Associates

Solution Design Studio sits alongside ProActive®, where customers create extensions to Manhattan's applications, and Agent Foundry™, where they build AI agents. Instead of navigating multi-step configuration screens, business users can simply create blueprints - living, business-language descriptions of how specific parts of their warehouse, transportation network or broader operation should run. These blueprints can be authored directly in Studio's word‑like, endless-scroll editor or uploaded from existing documents. Users then review, edit and approve each section before deploying, at which point the platform's agents translate the blueprint into live configuration across Manhattan Active solutions. By interpreting business requirements and transforming them into structured, natural-language designs, Solution Design Studio simplifies how organisations move from intent to execution, within defined guardrails.

Designed expressly for business users such as warehouse operations leaders and transportation managers, rather than architects or developers, Solution Design Studio keeps the blueprint as the system of record. As operations evolve, users can simply update the blueprint and redeploy, keeping the system continuously aligned with the current business reality. This enables teams to manage business intent directly, while Manhattan's platform handles the complexity of translating that intent into operational configuration.

"As supply chain and commerce grow more complex, the design and configuration phases are often where speed-to-value suffers," said Sanjeev Siotia, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Manhattan Associates. "Solution Design Studio simplifies configuration by translating it into natural language for business users, helping customers move faster."

"During testing, Solution Design Studio autonomously and successfully configured the majority of ActiveWarehouse™ using externally created designs. What once took months can now be done in minutes, saving significant time," he added.

Solution Design Studio is already in use with Manhattan's own services teams in targeted implementations, with the full studio experience expected to begin rolling out to customers in the coming quarters too.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader, providing supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions with unmatched AI capabilities. We design, build and offer best-in-class, AI-powered, cloud-based solutions that drive resilience and efficiency for businesses. We enable enterprises to uniquely unify front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution.

Our commitment to innovation, cloud-native platform and API-first architecture create simpler experiences and faster paths to value for our customers. We empower them to preempt and react to emerging trends and global disruptions with technical expertise and operational confidence, transforming challenges into competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.manh.com .

SOURCE Manhattan Associates Inc.