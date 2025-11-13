Manhattan Associates Recognised Among Top 5 Best Workplaces™ in Singapore 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Associates has been announced as one of Singapore's Best Workplaces™, ranking 5th overall in 2025, where 100% of its employees say it's a great place to work. In an evaluation across numerous categories, a selection of outstanding workplaces were recognised by research and consulting firm Great Place To Work® Singapore.

The Singapore's Best Workplaces in Technology list by Great Place To Work® is highly competitive, recognising exceptional companies. Over the past 30+ years, Great Place To Work® have surveyed more than 100 million employees to help organisations around the world identify and build high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. The selected companies are purpose-driven and adopt a people-first mindset, consistently showing that authentic care and employee well-being need not be compromised for business growth.

Similarly, Great Place To Work®'s list of Best Workplaces in Singapore evaluates companies based on employee experiences of trust and ability to achieve their full potential through daily innovation, along the company's values and effectiveness of its leaders to ensure employees are consistently experienced. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work Certified™ organisation.

"We're incredibly proud to see Manhattan Associates Singapore acknowledged once again as a great workplace," said Richard Wright, Managing Director, SEA, at Manhattan Associates. "This recognition speaks to the passion and purpose our people bring to everything they do. Our culture is built on openness, collaboration, and a shared drive to innovate and it's that collective energy that continues to shape our success."

Only companies who attain at least 65% on Great Place To Work's Trust Index© Survey can attain the Certification. What sets Great Place To Work apart is its unique focus on celebrating organisations that embrace fairness in employee treatment and create an encompassing workplace experience. This approach translates into assessing how effectively companies create an outstanding employee experience that transcends the limitations of factors like race, gender, age, and disability status, fostering an environment where everyone feels valued and included.

"For over three decades, we've worked to create a workplace where people feel supported, inspired, and connected. This acknowledgment reflects the teamwork and positivity that sit at the heart of our culture," said Raghav Sibal, Vice President APAC at Manhattan Associates.

This notable inclusion among Singapore's premier Best Workplaces reinforces Manhattan Associates' commitment to nurturing an environment that champions enthusiasm, inclusivity, and progress. It reflects the company's dedication to providing an exceptional workplace experience continues to be a cornerstone of its strategic priorities.

For more information about Manhattan Associates, visit www.manh.com.

