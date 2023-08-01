Manitowoc Prioritizes Green Initiatives, Generating Enhanced Value

SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manitowoc recently hosted the 2023 Asia Pacific Distributor Conference, at which the crane maker highlighted its commitment to enhancing products and services. The event also featured the company's latest accomplishments in environmental protection and sustainable development. Manitowoc also plans to continue investing in these areas, aiming to generate increased value for both customers and for society as a whole.

With sustainable development becoming ever more crucial, "green" has emerged as the pivotal term in the construction and construction equipment sectors. Manitowoc has, in recent years, undertaken several initiatives both within its internal operations and in collaborations with customers to advance green development. The company ensures compliance with all environmental protection regulations throughout the manufacturing process, while contributing to the sustainable development of the construction industry and its customers through the provision of high-performance tower cranes.

Transforming into a green manufacturer

The Zhangjiagang plant, Manitowoc's major manufacturing facilities globally, has undergone a series of upgrades in recent years as part of the company's overall greenification roadmap.

As part of the upgrade of the paint shop, the painters at the Zhangjiagang plant were reorganized into three groups, and all processes were consolidated into a single spray chamber. The improvement is expected to save approximately 600 kW of electricity per day. In 2017, the facility's roof was replaced with a photovoltaic panel array, satisfying a significant portion of the basic operational electricity needs. In fiscal 2022-2023, the plant installed a welding fume recovery system that dramatically reduced welding gas emissions.

Meeting market demand and creating more value

Prefabricated buildings, known for their high efficiency and energy-saving features, are a key aspect of green development in the construction industry. Tower cranes play a crucial role in meeting the construction requirements such buildings, especially for lifting heavier precast concrete structures and other substantial components.

Enhancing the lifecycle return on investment (ROI) of tower cranes and minimizing the customer's capital expenditure supports their pursuit of sustainable development objectives. Providing top-notch tower cranes prolongs the equipment's service life, leading to decreased utilization of steel and energy in the production of new machinery. The success of these initiatives has contributed to the environmentally responsible and robust advancement of the industry.

Safety and reliability are paramount throughout the entire lifecycle of a tower crane. Manitowoc maintains strict adherence to relevant standards during the design phase and meticulously crafts each component to ensure optimal performance and safety.

Green and low-carbon initiatives have opened up new avenues for development in the tower crane industry. The steps undertaken by Manitowoc to streamline and transform its operations in preparation for this latest round of industrial transformation has perfectly positioned the crane maker to meets its commitment to assist customers and the industry in achieving their development goals.

SOURCE Manitowoc