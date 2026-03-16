Manulife Announces Exclusive Partnership with Guardant Health to Bring the Shield Multi-Cancer Detection Test to Customers Across Asia

First insurer in Asia to bring the innovative blood-based multi‑cancer screening solution to Hong Kong, Singapore, and the Philippines

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HONG KONG, SINGAPORE, and MANILA, Philippines, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife today announced an exclusive partnership with Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, becoming the first insurer in Asia to offer Guardant Health's Shield Multi-Cancer Detection (MCD) test to customers in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. Under the partnership, Manulife's customers will have exclusive access to the Shield MCD test in these three launch markets in 2026, marking the first introduction of this innovative test in Asia to Manulife customers. This collaboration underscores both companies' shared commitment to expanding access to innovative and proven health solutions that address real, unmet health needs.

Manulife has announced an exclusive partnership with Guardant Health to bring the innovative, blood-based Shield multi‑cancer detection test to customers in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore—marking the test’s first introduction in Asia and driving improved health outcomes across the region. Pictured are Harshal Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Asia (left), and Simranjit Singh, CEO of Guardant Health AMEA (right). Manulife Logo

"By being the first insurer in Asia to offer the Shield MCD test, we're empowering our customers with a credible and valued service that encourages proactive health management", said Steve Finch, President and CEO of Manulife Asia. "This exclusive partnership demonstrates our commitment to offering innovative and differentiated solutions to improve the health outcomes of our customers."

Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death in Asia1. With just a blood draw, the Shield MCD test screens for 10 of the most common cancers, many of which have high mortality rates in Asia. The test received Breakthrough Device Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2025.

This collaboration builds on the two companies' existing relationship in Singapore to offer eligible customers access to the Guardant360 liquid biopsy test for advanced solid tumors and represents a shared vision of bringing new and advanced health solutions and expanding access to preventive care to more markets across Asia.

________________________________ 1 The Cancer Atlas, "Cancer in Southern, Eastern, and Southeast Asia," produced by the American Cancer Society and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

"We are excited to partner with Manulife to introduce the Shield MCD test to Asia for the first time," said Simranjit Singh, CEO of Guardant Health AMEA. "Shield MCD has the potential to significantly lift screening rates across the region for the most prevalent cancers. This could significantly alleviate the burden of cancer across Asia by expanding access to cancer detection with just a blood draw. We look forward to the impact that this collaboration with Manulife will make in bringing this latest innovation in cancer screening to the Asian market."

The Shield MCD test will be available to eligible Manulife customers beginning April 2026.

As part of this new partnership, Manulife is committed to providing underserved communities with access to the Shield MCD test. "This commitment underscores our dedication to prioritizing health and wellbeing so people can unlock life's potential and live fuller, more prosperous lives at any age," said Harshal Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of Manulife Asia. "Empowering health, wealth, and longevity is central to Manulife's ambition. Through our partnership with Guardant Health, we look forward to advancing this mission for our customers and the communities we serve."

These efforts align with the Manulife Longevity Institute, a global research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community investment platform that aims to advance action on helping people live longer, healthier, more financially secure lives.

* The FDA Breakthrough Device designation referenced includes eight cancer types—bladder, colorectal, esophageal, gastric, liver, lung, ovarian, and pancreatic cancer—in individuals aged 45 or older who are at typical average risk for cancer, as defined by the agency at the time of designation. This designation does not imply FDA approval, clearance, or endorsement of the deviceʼs safety or effectiveness1. 1 Guardant Health. FDA Grants Breakthrough Device Designation to Guardant Healthʼs Shield™ Multi-Cancer Detection (MCD) Test. Published June 3, 2025. https://investors.guardanthealth.com/press-releases/press-releases/2025/FDA-Grants-Breakthrough-Device-Designation-to-Guardant-Healths-Shield-Multi-Cancer-Detection-MCD-Test/default.aspx

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions.



For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Manulife Longevity Institute

The Manulife Longevity Institute is a global research, thought leadership, advocacy, and community investment platform to drive action that can help people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives. Underpinned by a $350 million signature commitment, its focus is on helping people extend their healthy years, promoting greater financial resilience for all. As a global insurer, retirement plan provider, and asset manager, Manulife is uniquely placed to help lead this change. The Institute's work will support Manulife's Impact Agenda strategy by investing in organizations that are growing the longevity economy, convening research collaborations with leading academic institutions and think tanks, and producing thought leadership to advance awareness and action on the issues impacting populations as they age. The Institute will be known as the John Hancock Longevity Institute in the United States. The actions of the Institute will be guided by a Steering Committee of members of Manulife's Executive and Global Leadership Teams and in partnership with a robust ecosystem of partners and experts who champion longevity across Canada, Asia, and the US.

For more information, please visit Manulife.com/Longevity.

Media Contacts

Manulife Asia

Alice Li

Chief Communications Officer, Hong Kong & Macau

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation