Manulife Appoints Jeremy Young as Chief Distribution Officer, International Brokerage, Global High-Net-Worth to Advance Growth Strategy Across Key Markets

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife announced the appointment of Jeremy Young as Chief Distribution Officer, International Brokerage, Global High-Net-Worth, effective immediately.

Jeremy Young has been appointed Chief Distribution Officer, International Brokerage, Global High-Net-Worth

Mr Young has served as Interim Chief Distribution Officer since March, providing strong leadership while advancing Manulife's distribution strategy and deepening broker engagement across key markets. In his new role, he will be responsible for leading Manulife's International Brokerage business globally, driving growth across Hong Kong, Singapore, the Middle East and other markets, and further strengthening broker partnerships and distribution capabilities.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeremy to this important role," said Bonnie Qiu, CEO, Global High- Net-Worth and Chief Partnership Distribution Officer, Manulife Asia. "GHNW remains a core pillar of Manulife's strategy, and we will continue investing in our capabilities, products and partnerships to help meet the evolving needs of high-net-worth clients. Jeremy's leadership will enhance our ability to serve this market and capture the significant opportunities ahead."

Mr Young brings more than 20 years of insurance leadership experience across distribution, sales, marketing, product strategy and customer experience. Before joining Manulife, he was Chief Commercial Officer, Global, at Transamerica Life Bermuda. He previously held senior leadership roles with Sun Life, AIA and Sovereign.

The appointment reinforces Manulife's commitment to strengthening its Global High-Net-Worth platform and serving the evolving needs of high-net-worth clients across Asia, the Middle East and other international markets. With his deep industry expertise, international perspective and strong commercial leadership, Mr Young is well positioned to lead Manulife's International Brokerage business into its next chapter.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Alice Li

Chief Communications Officer, Manulife Hong Kong & Macau

[email protected]

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife