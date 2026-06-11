Manulife Asia Care Survey 2026: Independence as Asia's New Legacy

From living longer to living free, people across Asia prioritize health and financial self-sufficiency to pursue independence and avoid burdening loved ones

HONG KONG, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As longevity continues to rise across Asia, people are rethinking what it truly means to leave a legacy. Living longer no longer means simply adding years to life. Instead, the Manulife Asia Care Survey 2026 shows a clear shift in mindset: people across Asia increasingly see independence, good health, financial self‑reliance and freedom from dependency, as the most meaningful inheritance they can leave their families, helping to avoid becoming a burden on loved ones.

Independence as the new inheritance — a legacy free from burden and care dependency

Manulife Asia Care Survey 2026 Manulife Asia Care Survey 2026_data_independence

Based on responses from more than 9,000 adults across nine Asian markets, the survey highlights a less discussed reality of longevity. On average, respondents estimate that around 13 to 14 years in the later stages of life may be spent needing care or financial support, raising concerns about dependence and the strain it can place on loved ones.

Against this backdrop, traditional ideas of inheritance are being redefined. More than 80% of people across Asia say maintaining independence and financial freedom is more important than merely passing on wealth, while nearly 9 in 10 say their goal in a longer life is to remain self-sufficient for as long as possible. Independence is increasingly viewed not just as a personal choice, but as a way to protect family members from the emotional and financial burden of caregiving.

People's desire to see independence as a legacy to be passed on is strongest in markets such as Indonesia (93%) and Vietnam (89%), and is comparatively lower — but still held by a clear majority — in Japan (63%), highlighting how strongly this idea resonates across the region.

"Across Asia, people are redefining what it means to leave something behind for the next generation," said Steve Finch, CEO of Manulife Asia. "Independence has become the new and better legacy – because when people can take care of their own health and finances, they preserve their dignity while freeing their families to live their own lives."

Good health is the foundation of independence — but action still lags

For many, the first line of defence against care dependency on their families is good health. Two-thirds of people across Asia now prioritize health and quality of life above all else, recognizing that staying healthy for longer is the most effective way to achieve meaningful independence in later years.

Awareness, however, is not always matched by action. While preventive care and early screenings are widely recognized as critical — with more than 80% agreeing they help preserve independence — practice still lags awareness. About half receive regular comprehensive health check-ups, and 1 in 10 has never had one. Fewer than 50% maintain a consistent exercise routine or balanced diet, highlighting a growing gap between intention and preparedness.

Financial self ‑ reliance replaces reliance on children

With 89% of people across Asia prioritizing financial independence and self-sufficiency for as long as possible without reliance on others' help, respondents are allocating a significant 68% of their total financial assets toward supporting their own independence, compared to only 32% earmarked for inheritance. This is further reinforced by the fact that only 19% plan to rely on financial support from their children for their retirement and care needs. Together, these findings underscore the strong emphasis on ensuring financial resources are effectively deployed to generate the returns needed to sustain long-term independence.

Only 51% of respondents, however, are using investments to fund their retirement and care needs—suggesting that many are not fully leveraging the potential of investment returns to support the independence they value so highly. This gap is even more pronounced in certain markets, including Japan (30%), China (40%), and Vietnam (43%), where significantly fewer individuals are relying on investments to meet their independence needs.

"There is a clear disconnect between what people want and how they are acting. Many are prioritizing independence, yet underutilizing investments that can help them achieve it. Too often, financial planning is approached as a choice between supporting one's own independence and leaving a legacy— but that mindset can be limiting," said Fabio Fontainha, CEO of Wealth and Asset Management, Asia, Manulife. When used effectively, investments can generate income, preserve capital, and grow wealth over time. Individuals don't have to choose between living independently and creating a legacy— they can plan for both."

Encouragingly, there are signs of progress as individuals begin to adapt their financial planning approaches. Among those who have investments, insurance and savings plans, 40% are shifting toward income-generating investments, while 38% are increasing diversification across asset classes — reflecting a deliberate focus on building resilient portfolios to support long-term independence.

Retirement at 65 is losing relevance

As concerns about dependency grow, the traditional concept of retirement is changing. The survey shows that 74% of people across Asia plan to continue working beyond the age of 65, not just for income, but to maintain independence and financial resilience. Across the region, flexible part‑time work is the most preferred post‑65 arrangement, while many respondents in markets such as the Chinese Mainland (39%) and Japan (32%) prefer continuing to work full‑time — highlighting that people choose different forms of work as they adapt to longer lives. Taken together, these shifts reflect a broader rethinking of later-life work as an active way to stay engaged and independent.

Caregiving pressures make independence a family issue

The desire for independence also reflects today's realities. Around half of people across Asia currently provide care or financial support to family members, and the impact is especially pronounced among the sandwich generation. 6 in 10 caregivers say these responsibilities already affect their ability to secure long-term health and financial independence for themselves, reinforcing why planning ahead is seen as a responsibility to the whole family — not just the individual.

Early and open family conversations help — yet many still avoid them

Open conversations play a critical role in turning intention into action. Nearly 70% of people across Asia believe that discussing ageing, retirement and care expectations early with family members leads to better wellbeing later in life. Yet, more than 40% have not had these conversations, often because they do not know how or where to start. Those who have had these discussions — or who have worked with a financial planner — report a significantly higher quality of life, underscoring the value of early planning.

The insights uncovered in this year's Asia Care Survey align with the Manulife Longevity Institute, a global research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community investment platform that will help people thrive at every age. Learn more about Manulife's Longevity research and insights at: Manulife.com/longevity.

About the Manulife Asia Care Survey 2026

The Manulife Asia Care Survey 2026 was conducted between February and March 2026 via online questionnaires across nine markets: the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam. More than 9,000 adults aged 18 and above participated.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Manulife Longevity Institute

The Manulife Longevity Institute is a global research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community investment platform to drive action that can help people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives. Underpinned by a $350 million signature commitment, its focus is on helping people extend their healthy years, promoting greater financial resilience for all. As a global insurer, retirement plan provider, and asset manager, Manulife is uniquely placed to help lead this change. The Institute's work will support Manulife's Impact Agenda strategy by investing in organizations that are growing the longevity economy, convening research collaborations with leading academic institutions and think tanks, and producing thought leadership to advance awareness and action on the issues impacting populations as they age. The Institute will be known as the John Hancock Longevity Institute in the United States. The actions of the Institute will be guided by a Steering Committee of members of Manulife's Executive and Global Leadership Teams and in partnership with a robust ecosystem of partners and experts who champion longevity across Canada, Asia, and the US. Canada, Asia, and the US.

For more information, please visit Manulife.com/Longevity.

Media Contact

Carl Wong

Head of External Communications, Asia

Manulife

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation