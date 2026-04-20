Manulife Launches New Annuity and Accident Protection Solutions

GoldenStart Whole Life Immediate Annuity Insurance Plan and Thankful Care Personal Accident Insurance Plan to support customers' retirement income, everyday protection and long‑term financial resilience

HONG KONG, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong and Macau ("Manulife") today announced the launch of GoldenStart Whole Life Immediate Annuity Insurance Plan and Thankful Care Personal Accident Insurance Plan, two new solutions designed to help customers strengthen long‑term financial preparedness and provide essential accident protection, respectively.

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau today announced the launch of the GoldenStart Whole Life Immediate Annuity Insurance Plan and Thankful Care Personal Accident Insurance Plan, designed to support customers’ retirement income, everyday protection and long‑term financial resilience. Pictured: KC Cheung, Chief Product Officer of Manulife Hong Kong and Macau.

As increasing life expectancy continues to reshape retirement planning, GoldenStart Whole Life Immediate Annuity Insurance Plan ("GoldenStart") offers customers a predictable and stable income stream throughout retirement, supporting financial independence while helping address changing living and healthcare needs.

Key features of GoldenStart include:

Guaranteed lifetime income : Provides guaranteed monthly income for life, commencing from the first monthiversary , enabling customers to convert a single premium into a stable and predictable income stream throughout retirement.

: Provides guaranteed monthly income for life, , enabling customers to convert a single premium into a stable and predictable income stream throughout retirement. Long ‑ term growth potential to support evolving goals : Offers growth potential through a non ‑ guaranteed terminal bonus [1] , which may be payable upon policy surrender, policy termination, or upon the death of the life insured.

: Offers growth potential through a , which may be payable upon policy surrender, policy termination, or upon the death of the life insured. Flexible access to policy value for health and recovery needs : Through the Whole Care Benefit, customers may have the option to realize a portion of the available non-guaranteed terminal bonus [1] without surrendering the policy in the event of any of the 14 designated critical illness and mental illness conditions [2] , providing additional financial flexibility during periods of health uncertainty.

: Through the customers may have the option to realize a portion of the available non-guaranteed terminal bonus without surrendering the policy in the event of any of the 14 designated critical illness and mental illness conditions , providing additional financial flexibility during periods of health uncertainty. Additional financial protection for serious health challenges : Through the By Your Side Benefit, customers may receive extra annual payments for up to 10 consecutive policy years following a diagnosis of Severe Dementia or Parkinson's Disease before age 80, providing additional financial support alongside potential medical treatment and long-term care expenses.

"As people live longer, retirement can span decades, placing increasing pressure on savings as living and healthcare needs develop over time," said KC Cheung, Chief Product Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau. "Customers are therefore seeking solutions that deliver predictable income alongside greater flexibility to cope with life's uncertainties. GoldenStart reflects our commitment to providing practical, long-term solutions that help customers stay financially resilient throughout retirement."

Alongside GoldenStart, Manulife has also introduced Thankful Care Personal Accident Insurance Plan ("Thankful Care"), a non‑participating whole-life accident insurance plan designed to help customers manage the financial impact of unexpected accidents.

Key features of Thankful Care include:

Financial protection in the event of serious accidents : Provides financial protection in the event of accidental death, loss of use or dismemberment, and/or total disablement, with benefits payable up to 100% of the notional amount [3] .

: Provides financial protection in the event of accidental death, loss of use or dismemberment, and/or total disablement, with benefits payable up to . Double indemnity for designated accident events : Offers double payouts for accidental death, loss of use or dismemberment, and/or total disablement if the life insured is injured in a designated accident event [4] , enhancing protection when it matters most.

: Offers for accidental death, loss of use or dismemberment, and/or total disablement if the life insured is injured in a enhancing protection when it matters most. Cash benefit for added peace of mind : Includes a Cash Benefit payable under specified circumstances, such as policy surrender, lapse, or non-accidental death of the life insured, with a potential payout of up to 105% of total applicable premiums [5] , based on the number of completed policy years, providing an additional financial buffer.

: Includes a payable under specified circumstances, such as policy surrender, lapse, or non-accidental death of the life insured, with a potential payout of , based on the number of completed policy years, providing an additional financial buffer. Simple application with whole life protection : Features a streamlined application process with no health questions, offering whole-life accident protection with guaranteed premium rates.

"In addition to GoldenStart, Thankful Care reflects our focus on strengthening everyday financial resilience through essential accident protection," added Mr. Cheung. "By combining predictable lifetime income with practical protection against unforeseen events, our expanded product offering is designed to support customers' financial well-being and resilience across different stages of life."

The introduction of GoldenStart and Thankful Care underscores Manulife's continued focus on providing holistic insurance solutions that support long‑term financial security, retirement readiness and everyday protection, in response to the diverse needs of customers in Hong Kong and Macau.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of the coverage, features and risks of the GoldenStart Whole Life Immediate Annuity Insurance Plan and Thankful Care Personal Accident Insurance Plan, please refer to the respective product webpages available via the provided links.

The content of this press release does not contain the full terms of the policy(ies), and the full terms can be found in the corresponding policy document(s). Before making a purchase, customers are encouraged to read the policy provisions for the exact terms and conditions that apply to these products.

About Manulife Hong Kong and Macau

Manulife Hong Kong has been a trusted name for more than 125 years, while we have served the Macau market for nearly three decades. Since our operations began in Asia in 1897, we have grown into one of the top-tier providers of financial services, offering a diverse range of protection and wealth products and services to over 2.6 million customers in Hong Kong and Macau. We are committed to helping make decisions easier and lives better for our customers.

Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, through Manulife International Holdings Limited, owns Manulife (International) Limited, Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited, and Manulife Provident Funds Trust Company Limited. These entities are all subsidiaries of Manulife Financial Corporation.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

[1] The terminal bonus is not guaranteed. Manulife will review and adjust the terminal bonus at least once a month, but may do so more often. Please see the section titled 'The main risks affecting the non-guaranteed terminal bonus, the accumulation interest rate of the guaranteed monthly income, the realized terminal bonus and the annual payment of the By Your Side Benefit' under 'Other product disclosures' in the product brochure.

[2] Designated illnesses covered by the Whole Care Benefit include apallic syndrome, cancer, coma, heart attack (myocardial infarction), stroke, major head trauma, paralysis, terminal illness, total and permanent disability, autism, bipolar disorder, mental incapacity, schizophrenia and severe dementia.

[3] Any amount paid or payable under the Loss of Use or Dismemberment Benefit and/or Total Disablement Benefit will reduce the Accidental Death Benefit accordingly; and Loss of Use or Dismemberment Benefit and/or Total Disablement Benefit is payable only up to the remaining balance of the notional amount after reducing any amount already paid or payable under either benefit.

[4] Manulife will pay an additional amount equivalent to the benefit payable under: (i) Accidental Death Benefit, (ii) Loss of Use or Dismemberment Benefit, and/or (iii) Total Disablement Benefit, as a Double Indemnity Benefit if at the time of the accident causing the injury, the life insured was travelling as a fare-paying passenger on any public conveyance (e.g. bus); a pedestrian injured in a traffic accident; in an elevator or escalator (except in mines and construction sites); inside a burning public building at the commencement of the fire; or caught in a landslide or flood caused by a natural disaster in Hong Kong or Macau.

[5] Total Applicable Premiums refer to the total amount of due and payable premiums received, calculated as if the premium payment mode is annual (irrespective of the actual payment mode), excluding extra premium, premiums paid but not yet due, and payments in excess of the premium currently due and payable. The Cash Benefit will be reduced proportionally if benefits such as the Loss of Use or Dismemberment Benefit and/or Total Disablement have been paid, or if the policy has been partially surrendered.

SOURCE Manulife Hong Kong and Macau