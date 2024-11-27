Maran Timber Sdn. Bhd. Pioneers EUDR-Compliant Shipments from Malaysia to Europe

Image link:

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maran Timber Sdn. Bhd., a leading Malaysian timber exporter, has become the first company in the country to achieve European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) compliance using the cutting-edge Proteus platform from #dltledgers, a Singapore-based digital supply chain solutions provider. This milestone marks a significant advancement for the Malaysian timber industry, enabling seamless, transparent, and compliant shipments to the European Union (EU).

The EUDR, which came into force in June 2023, aims to curb global deforestation by regulating commodities that contribute to environmental degradation. As part of its commitment to sustainability and responsible forestry, Maran Timber is leveraging the multi-party Proteus framework to ensure the traceability of its timber exports, demonstrating compliance with the strict EU regulations. The platform offers real-time auditability and immutable record-keeping, ensuring transparency and accountability from upstream forestry activities to downstream manufacturing and shipment processes.

With over 60 years of experience, Maran Timber is no stranger to innovation, but this latest partnership with #dltledgers marks a pivotal shift towards digitalization and enhanced collaboration across its supply chain. The Proteus platform integrates advanced technologies such as blockchain and AI to streamline multi-party transactions, from raw material sourcing to regulatory submissions. This ensures not only compliance but also increased efficiency and sustainability in every shipment.

"We are proud to be the first timber company in Malaysia to implement EUDR-compliant shipments using #dltledgers' Proteus framework. This partnership is a game-changer for us, allowing us to meet the stringent demands of the EU market while supporting our sustainability goals," said Mr. Kay Yip Ng, CEO of Maran Timber Sdn. Bhd. "This collaboration aligns with our vision to build a digitalized ecosystem and further strengthens our commitment to sustainability across the entire supply chain."

"Proetus is a game changing multi-party collaboration platform for global Compliance and sustainability, with industry specific models for faster customer journey towards a circular economy. We work with multiple industries across the globe; EUDR compliance and submission are deployed at rapid speed, authenticated at real time for compliant exports" said Mr. Samir Neji, CEO of #dltledgers. "We are ecstatic to support the Malaysian Timber Industry. Maran Timber paves the way for further leadership and collaboration across the industry, driving compliance, sustainability, and innovation."

About Maran Timber Sdn. Bhd.

Maran Timber, formerly known as Maran Road Sawmill, is a premier fully integrated Maran Timber, a prominent timber company in Malaysia, focuses on producing high-quality timber products while maintaining strong commitments to sustainability and responsible practices. The company operates an FSC-certified forest concession under Asrama Raya, a sawmill in Terengganu, and an integrated timber manufacturing facility in Pahang.

Maran Timber offers a range of engineered timber products, including kiln-dried lumber, laminated scantlings, fascia boards, and Noawood, a thermally modified wood product derived from Malaysian tropical timber, designed for enhanced durability and stability. The company remains dedicated to sustainable forest management and adhering to ESG principles, ensuring a balance between business growth and environmental responsibility.

About #dltledgers

#dltledgers is a global multi-party collaboration platform offering state of the art solution in Multi-tier supply chain, Sustainability, Compliance and Digital finance.

Global businesses face significant multi-party collaboration challenges and there is a pressing need for enabling inter-enterprise data-sharing processes. Organizations across diverse geographies often struggle with incompatible technologies. #dltledgers offers clarity through the seamless virtualization of invisible data points across the value chain.

Our flagship product, Proteus, enhances collaboration and authenticity, leveraging advanced virtualization technologies in Gen AI, Blockchain and Web3 frameworks to streamline data sharing, improve visibility and ensure global compliance.

